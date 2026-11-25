The Miami Hurricanes have made it a habit of landing a star quarterback in the transfer portal.

Darian Mensah is the latest part of that success, and the Hurricanes still have a legitimate chance to chase a national title this season — particularly if Malachi Toney can come back from injury sooner rather than later and look like his peak self.

Miami was ranked No. 7 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings that were unveiled on Tuesday. It seems like the potential for a bye that would come with a top-four seed might have gotten away from them, but as long as they can stay No. 8 or better, they’ll have a first-round home game in the CFP.

The Hurricanes will host Boston College on Saturday in the regular season finale, and it’s already lined up that it’ll be Miami against Wake Forest in the ACC title game — the teams currently ranked Nos. 7 and 8 by the College Football Playoff committee.

From there, Miami will chase a national title.

Only after the season is over will the reality of the transfer portal QB come up in Miami again.

Darian Mensah Decision

Most are expecting Mensah to enter the NFL Draft, where he’d likely be a first-round pick.

If that indeed happens, Miami will probably go back into the portal.

“Mensah is the latest transfer QB success story for the Hurricanes,” The Athletic’s Antonio Morales wrote in a new article published on Wednesday. “If he goes to the NFL, that thrusts Miami into the market for an experienced signal caller for the fourth consecutive offseason.”

Miami first nailed it in the transfer portal with Cam Ward from Washington State. Last season, it was Carson Beck from Georgia. Mensah hopped from Tulane to Duke to Miami.

Miami QB Future

Assuming Mensah leaves, Miami does have an incoming five-star recruit — Israel ‘Izzy’ Adams.

Teams have generally gone the experienced route when possible — Miami certainly has — but Adams will surely push for the job right out of the gate.

Even with Adams coming, the Hurricanes will definitely seek a transfer QB. And given the success they’ve had with that in recent years, plenty of players will likely be interested in coming to The U.