Michigan QB Bryce Underwood Draws Strong Message From Dave Portnoy After Viral Moment

Michigan football quarterback Bryce Underwood had every reason to be frustrated Saturday after losing his starting job to freshman Tommy Carr during the Wolverines’ 21-18 victory over Penn State. However, one moment involving the two quarterbacks caught the attention of Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy for an entirely different reason.

Underwood was benched after a difficult first half that saw Michigan struggle to move the football. Rather than allowing his disappointment to overshadow the team’s success, the former five-star recruit enthusiastically celebrated with Carr after his replacement delivered a crucial touchdown run.

The moment quickly circulated across social media, prompting Portnoy to deliver a strong message about Underwood’s character and what it means to represent Michigan football.

“Leaders and Best! We dont just build football players at Michigan. We build leaders of men. Bryce Underwood deserves all of Michigan’s respect,” Portnoy wrote on X.

Bryce Underwood Shows Leadership After Michigan Quarterback Change

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham made the difficult decision to replace Underwood after the Wolverines failed to score in the first half against Penn State.

Leaders and Best! We dont just build football players at Michigan. We build leaders of men. Bryce Underwood deserves all of Michigan’s respect https://t.co/36TvdzQCub — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) October 18, 2026

Underwood completed five of 11 passes for 43 yards and threw two interceptions before Carr took over. Michigan needed an offensive spark, and the freshman provided exactly that.

Carr completed five of seven passes for 47 yards while adding 36 rushing yards and a touchdown. His 12-yard scoring run late in the fourth quarter ultimately helped Michigan secure a much-needed Big Ten victory.

But perhaps the most telling moment came immediately afterward.

Underwood rushed toward Carr to celebrate the touchdown, delivering an enthusiastic chest bump to the quarterback who had just replaced him. For a player facing considerable criticism and uncertainty surrounding his future as Michigan’s starter, the reaction spoke volumes.

Dave Portnoy Praises Bryce Underwood as Michigan Faces QB Decision

Portnoy’s reaction highlighted something that can easily get overlooked when evaluating college quarterbacks. Leadership is not always about throwing touchdowns, winning games or being the most talented player on the roster. Sometimes, it is about how someone responds when things are not going their way.

Underwood arrived at Michigan with enormous expectations, and his struggles have understandably frustrated fans hoping to see him develop into one of college football’s premier quarterbacks.

His performance against Penn State did little to silence those concerns. However, his response to Carr’s success offered a reminder that a player’s value to a program extends beyond individual statistics.

There is no guarantee Underwood will regain his starting job, especially after Carr helped Michigan snap its two-game losing streak.

Still, the Wolverines need both quarterbacks supporting one another as the season continues. Saturday may not have been the afternoon Underwood envisioned, but his reaction to Carr’s success gave Michigan fans something worth appreciating.