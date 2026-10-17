Michigan’s Tommy Carr Reveals What Coach Told Him Before Replacing Bryce Underwood

The Michigan Wolverines made one of their biggest quarterback decisions of the season Saturday, October 17, when head coach Kyle Whittingham benched Bryce Underwood in favor of true freshman Tommy Carr against Penn State.

Michigan’s offense had struggled throughout the first half, managing just 80 total yards while Underwood completed five of 11 passes for 43 yards and threw two interceptions. The Wolverines needed something different, and Whittingham decided Carr deserved an opportunity.

Following the game, both the Michigan head coach and his freshman quarterback explained what went into the halftime decision and how Carr responded when his number was called.

Michigan’s Kyle Whittingham Explains Tommy Carr Decision

Whittingham said the Wolverines were searching for an offensive spark after a disappointing opening half.

“The idea at half was to try and get a spark, and Carr made that happen,” Whittingham said following the game.

The decision represented a significant development for Underwood, who arrived at Michigan as one of the most highly regarded quarterback recruits in the country. Underwood had entered the matchup facing questions about his consistency, and his two first-half interceptions only intensified those concerns.

Carr, meanwhile, was suddenly responsible for helping Michigan turn around an offense that had struggled to establish any rhythm. The freshman helped lead the Wolverines to consecutive touchdown drives in the third quarter, providing the immediate response Whittingham had hoped to see.

For Carr, however, the moment wasn’t something he believed had caught him unprepared.

Tommy Carr Credits Michigan Teammates After Quarterback Change

“Coach came up to me and said it was my time,” Carr said after the game. “I have prepared for this since Day 1, so I was ready. My teammates had my back, and we played a great second half and got the job done.”

Carr also made a point of recognizing the teammates who helped make his opportunity successful. He praised Michigan’s defense for producing three turnovers and credited the offensive line for its contributions during the second-half turnaround.

Those comments offered a glimpse into the freshman’s approach to leadership. Rather than focusing exclusively on his own performance, Carr emphasized the collective effort that allowed Michigan to respond. His emergence also creates an intriguing situation for Whittingham moving forward.

Underwood remains a talented young quarterback with considerable potential, and one difficult half shouldn’t erase the reasons Michigan invested in his development. However, it has not just been one difficult half.

Carr demonstrated that he could respond when given an opportunity in a difficult situation. Whittingham’s decision to make a change wasn’t necessarily a declaration about Michigan’s long-term quarterback future. It was an attempt to give his offense the spark it desperately needed.

Carr delivered that spark, and now Michigan has a quarterback conversation that is certain to become one of the program’s biggest storylines moving forward.