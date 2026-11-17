The Michigan Wolverines likely never expected their home game against UCLA on Nov. 21 — a week before “The Game” against Ohio State — to be against such a good team.

The Bruins will come to Ann Arbor a perfect 10-0, still undefeated, trying to put the finishing touches on a run to the College Football Playoff.

Michigan, on the other hand, is 5-5.

The Bruins have been led brilliantly by their new coach, Bob Chesney, who came aboard from James Madison.

The Wolverines have struggled under their new coach, Kyle Whittingham, after his long and successful tenure at Utah.

And when speaking with reporters on Monday, Whittingham was honest: He thinks there’s plenty that the Wolverines can learn from UCLA.

Kyle Whittingham on UCLA

Whittingham spoke openly Monday to reporters about UCLA’s roster-building process and what can be gleaned from that.

“Look at their roster that’s built,” Whittingham said on Monday. “Man, what, 75% of their starters for this year (are transfers), and they hit the nail on the head with their evaluations in the portal. They did a great job of bringing in the right guys… that’s really how you do it in this day and age from just overnight, so to speak, is through the transfer portal. That’s the only way you can do that and have such a marked change from one year to the next is you’ve got to have a really successful, great evaluation, and just get the right guys in, the pieces to the puzzle.”

Whittingham isn’t revealing any major secrets. It’s obvious the transfer portal can be a help, and it’s clear you have to get the right players, not just any players.

Still, it seems like Whittingham admires what UCLA has done and might try to grow from watching their process.

UCLA CFP Chances

UCLA can probably afford one loss and still make the College Football Playoff, but they haven’t had the toughest schedule, and so they’d surely prefer to finish the regular season undefeated.

If they do that, they’ll also play in the Big Ten Championship game, another chance to prove how good they are.

After UCLA plays at Michigan, they close at home against rivals USC. A 12-0 regular season isn’t something anyone saw coming from the Bruins, but the way they built their roster made it possible.