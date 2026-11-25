The arrival of Thanksgiving week means a full TV schedule of NFL and college football games. There are football games on TV today, Wednesday, Nov. 25, but it is not a complete schedule of matchups like Thanksgiving Day.

For Thanksgiving Eve, there are surprisingly no college football games on TV.

The good news is that the NFL is trying something new with a primetime game on Netflix for Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Just hours before Thanksgiving starts, fans can watch the Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers at 8 p.m. U2 will also be performing at halftime of the Rams-Packers game on Netflix.

All this leads to a triple-header of NFL games on Thanksgiving Day. There is also one college football game on Thanksgiving as well.

Texas Tech takes on TCU in a “Lone Star State” Thanksgiving showdown at 8 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.

The NFL features a historically good slate of Thanksgiving games with the Packers-Rams serving as a tasty appetizer for the upcoming feast of football matchups.

Let’s explore the upcoming schedule for the NFL and college football games during Thanksgiving week.

NFL Thanksgiving Day Schedule: What Football Games Are on TV on Thursday, November 26?

Here’s a look at the Thanksgiving Day TV schedule for the NFL. All times listed below are in Eastern.

DATE TEAMS TIME (ET) TV CHANNEL Thursday, Nov. 26 Bears vs. Lions 1 p.m. CBS Thursday, Nov. 26 Eagles vs. Cowboys 4:30 p.m. Fox Thursday, Nov. 26 Chiefs vs. Bills 8:20 p.m. NBC

College Football Thanksgiving Schedule: What Games Are on TV for Thursday, November 26?

There is just one college football game on the Thanksgiving schedule.

DATE TEAMS TIME (ET) TV CHANNEL Friday, Nov. 27 TCU vs. Texas Tech 8 p.m. ESPN

NFL Schedule for Black Friday: What Games Are on TV on November 27?

Let’s take a look at the NFL schedule for Black Friday on Nov. 27.

DATE TEAMS TIME (ET) TV CHANNEL Friday, Nov. 27 Broncos vs. Steelers 3 p.m. Amazon Prime

College Football Black Friday Schedule: What Games Are on TV on November 27?

Here’s a rundown of the college football games on Friday, Nov. 27. All times listed below are in Eastern.

DATE TEAMS TIME (ET) TV CHANNEL Friday, Nov. 27 Miss. St. vs. Ole Miss 12 p.m. ABC Friday, Nov. 27 Nebraska vs. Iowa 12 p.m. CBS Friday, Nov. 27 Buffalo vs. Akron 12 p.m. CBS Sports Friday, Nov. 27 Toledo vs. Ohio 12 p.m. ESPNU Friday, Nov. 27 Tulsa vs. UTSA 12 p.m. ESPN Friday, Nov. 27 App St. vs. S. Alabama 3 p.m. ESPN+ Friday, Nov. 27 Florida vs. Florida St. 3:30 p.m. ABC Friday, Nov. 27 NDSU vs. San Jose St. 3:30 p.m. CBS Sports Friday, Nov. 27 Temple vs. Memphis 3:30 p.m. ESPN Friday, Nov. 27 Air Force v. N. Mexico 4:30 p.m. The CW Friday, Nov. 27 Texas vs. Texas A&M 7:30 p.m. ABC Friday, Nov. 27 Minnesota vs. Wisc. 7:30 p.m. NBC Friday, Nov. 27 West Virginia vs. Utah 9 p.m. Fox

Who Is Performing at Halftime of Thanksgiving & Thanksgiving Eve Games?

Fans will also be treated a Thanksgiving full of notable musical performances. U2 will kick things off by performing on Netflix during the Packers-Rams game on Thanksgiving Eve.

The iconic hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan will perform at halftime of the Bears-Lions game. Country singer Miranda Lambert will headline the halftime show of the Eagles-Cowboys game.

Finally, the Goo Goo dolls will perform at halftime of the Chiefs-Bills game.