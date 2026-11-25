The UCLA Bruins sparked one of the biggest debates involving the College Football Playoff rankings. UCLA at 10-1 owns the best overall record in the Big Ten Conference. But coach Bob Chesney and his team still face long odds.

UCLA could still miss out on playing for the Big Ten Conference title. Which, in turn, could snub the Bruins from the playoffs. Especially if rival USC beats UCLA on Saturday inside the Rose Bowl.

So the Bruins feel disrespected as of Tuesday. That disrespect now includes landing at No. 9 in the latest CFP poll.

But the Bruins dropped a simple four-word response amid the controversial spot.

Simple Message UCLA Delivered

UCLA immediately took to the social media website X, formerly Twitter, to send out this message.

“Doesn’t matter, get better,” were the four words UCLA sent out via the internet.

Clearly UCLA doesn’t want to cave into the negativity surrounding its spot in the CFP poll. Nor do they want to think about missing out on playing on Dec. 5 in Indianapolis with the conference title on the line. They also don’t want to look at their current playoff standing following the Saturday loss to Michigan.

Yes, the triple overtime loss to the unranked Wolverines is costly. Which threw chaos into UCLA’s pursuit of clinching a Big Ten title game or CFP spot.

The focus is scaling past the rival Trojans, who landed outside of the top 12 at 15th overall.

CFP Committee Chair Clears Air on UCLA’s Ninth Ranking

Still, UCLA dropping out of the top five amid its impressive 10-1 record sparked chatter across the internet. Plus sparked this burning question:

Did quarterback Ty Dieffenbach’s injury play a role in UCLA’s drop?

College Football insider for On3 Brett McMurphy highlighted this answer from CFP committee chair Hunter Yurachek.

“It did not have anything to do w/the quarterback’s injury. We will take that into consideration moving forward,” Yurachek shared.

But the national outcry fired up online.

“Wake Forest now ranked above both UCLA and BYU. Committee has been course-correcting; Wake had been way too low the last few weeks,” posted NBC Sports college football insider Nicole Auerbach on X.

UCLA Big Ten, College Football Playoff Scenarios

So UCLA falls five spots down, and nearly gets knocked out of the top 10. But the Bruins control their own destiny.

A win over USC sends UCLA to Lucas Oil Stadium, and play for their first-ever Big Ten title. An appearance there can boost their chances of making the 12-team playoff, even if UCLA loses in the Big Ten Championship should they make it.

But the path becomes rocky for UCLA if USC defeats the Bruins. Chesney and the Bruins would need lots of external factors to help their case in getting into both the conference championship and playoff. Including red-hot Oregon, last year’s champ Indiana and Iowa all losing its games.

UCLA joins a convoluted Big Ten title game clinching scenario. Proof that the Bruins’ 10-1 record hasn’t fully saved their chances of pursuing two titles. But UCLA’s simple message is the motivation ahead of heading to the Rose Bowl to face its Los Angeles region rival.