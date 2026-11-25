The Oklahoma State Cowboys have watched Mason Rudolph experience just about everything during his NFL career. From being a third-round draft pick to spending years fighting for opportunities, the former Cowboys quarterback has never had an easy path. However, his latest opportunity with the Pittsburgh Steelers might be his most interesting yet.

Pittsburgh announced Tuesday night that Rudolph will start Friday’s game against the Denver Broncos, while Aaron Rodgers will be inactive. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Steelers coach Mike McCarthy made the decision to bench Rodgers.

For Oklahoma State fans, this is another opportunity to watch one of the program’s most accomplished quarterbacks compete on the NFL stage. For Pittsburgh, it’s a significant decision that raises serious questions about the direction of its offense.

Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph Replaces Aaron Rodgers

The timing makes Pittsburgh’s decision particularly interesting. Just one day earlier, McCarthy appeared to dismiss the possibility of changing quarterbacks despite the Steelers’ recent offensive struggles.

“Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback,” McCarthy told reporters Monday.

That confidence apparently didn’t last long. Pittsburgh has lost two consecutive games, including Sunday’s 19-16 defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles, and the offense has struggled to consistently move the football.

Rodgers completed 30 of 44 passes for 227 yards and one touchdown against Philadelphia. However, Pittsburgh’s inability to generate explosive plays has become an increasingly difficult problem to ignore.

Now Rudolph gets an opportunity to provide something different.

The former Oklahoma State standout was selected by Pittsburgh in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft after an outstanding college career. During his senior season in Stillwater, Rudolph threw for 4,904 yards and 37 touchdowns while winning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Steelers’ Quarterback Decision Gives Rudolph Another Chance

Rudolph’s professional career hasn’t followed the trajectory many Oklahoma State fans envisioned. He has experienced stretches as Pittsburgh’s starter, lost playing time and spent the 2024 season with the Tennessee Titans before returning to the Steelers.

Nevertheless, the veteran quarterback has continued finding ways to remain in the NFL.

Friday’s matchup against Denver presents a legitimate opportunity, but it also comes with considerable pressure. Pittsburgh needs offensive improvement immediately, and replacing Rodgers won’t automatically fix problems involving pass protection, the running game and receiver separation.

There is also a bigger question surrounding Rodgers’ future. The Steelers have confirmed his inactive status for Friday, but haven’t announced whether Rudolph will remain the starter beyond that game.

For now, Oklahoma State fans have a familiar face to support. Rudolph has spent years waiting for opportunities like this, and Friday gives him another chance to make the most of one.