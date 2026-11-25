The Alabama Crimson Tide fired up online critics Tuesday. All after the Crimson Tide landed down the College Football Playoff rankings. Which also saw ‘Bama still rank past three different one-loss teams in Miami, Wake Forest and UCLA — the latter previously No. 4.

Trolls came out in full force for the Tide after they fell three spots. But one Alabama legend fired off this pre-Thanksgiving Day message to them.

The Alabama Legend Who Called Out Critics

Count former Crimson Tide defensive back Mark McMillian as a fierce backer of his alma mater. Even amid the much-debated ranking now attached to ‘Bama.

McMillian sent this humorous message to the trolls.

“I sure hope you homers are happy now that Alabama has dropped in the rankings. I hope your turkey is dry as the AZ [Arizona] desert,” McMillian wrote on the social media X, formerly Twitter.

But McMillian wasn’t through being relentless toward the haters.

“[Hope your] dressing is hard as rocks and your drinks taste like the Auburn mascot,” McMillian added, ending his post with a laughing face emoji and dropping a “Roll Tide” ending.

Mark McMillian Played for Alabama Legend Before Nick Saban

McMillian never got to suit up for the legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban. Though he briefly crossed paths with Saban during the early 1990s when both were in the NFL (Saban was a former defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns).

But McMillian played for one other ‘Bama legend in coach Gene Stallings.

McMillian starred for the past national title winner in 1990 and 1991. He picked off a combined three passes and racked up 167 interceptions yards for one touchdown. McMillian delivered enough of a resume that landed him as a 10th round pick (No. 272 overall) to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1992 NFL Draft.

The Los Angeles native McMillian needed to go the junior college route before Stallings took him in. He played for Glendale Junior College upon landing on the Alabama recruiting radar.

McMillian became a popular defender for the Eagles. And during a time the defense was led by star cornerback Eric Allen, plus featured the late Jerome Brown and Reggie White on the defensive line. He later played for the New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers before wrapping up his career in Washington during the 1999 season. He’s since become a media personality in Las Vegas including providing insight on Las Vegas Raiders games.

Alabama SEC Title Game, College Football Playoff Chances

Alabama faces a tough road to the SEC title game, even amid its No. 6 CFP ranking.

The Tide must defeat Auburn first. But then needs Texas and Tennessee to lose, all in order to land in the Dec. 5 SEC Championship down in Atlanta. But there’s another kicker involving those latter two rivals.

The Longhorns and Volunteers both have two losses just like Alabama. Tennessee holds the tiebreaker over the Tide, though, thanks to its earlier season 26-10 romp. Should all three win their respective games Saturday, the one with the highest SEC winning percentage gets into the title game.

That’ll also mean the Arkansas-LSU contest and Egg Bowl showdown between Ole Miss and Mississippi State rises to importance for Alabama. An Ole Miss and Arkansas loss here, should Texas and Tennessee win its games, would help the Tide get to Atlanta.

Alabama getting snubbed from the SEC title game may not significantly impact the Tide’s playoff chances amid being No. 6. The Tide could host a game in Tuscaloosa if they secure the sixth seed, or even the fifth, seventh or eighth. But landing in the top four assures Alabama of a bye this time.

Coach Kalen DeBoer and company needed to travel last season to Norman. But toppled No. 8 seed Oklahoma one year ago. Indiana ended Alabama’s season in rough fashion at the Rose Bowl in the second round. Alabama wants a way different outcome now, especially after its much-discussed No. 6 ranking.