Head-to-head has finally caught up to Alabama in the Week 13 College Football Playoff rankings. The committee, which had the Crimson Tide ranked No. 3 in the previous Week 12 rankings, moved Alabama down to No. 6 despite its win over Chattanooga on Saturday.

Alabama had consistently ranked ahead of Tennessee in each edition of the CFP rankings, but that changed.

The committee ranked Tennessee No. 5, one spot ahead of Alabama. Both teams are 9-2, but Alabama lost to Tennessee in Week 7, 26-10.

Why the Committee Dropped Alabama Three Spots

The CFP committee chairman Hunter Yurachek told ESPN why Alabama fell in the ranking.

“When we first ranked Alabama at No. 3 two weeks ago, their resume looked different than it did when we started the ranking process this week,” Yurachek said on Tuesday, via Mike Rodak. “So much so that the committee felt both Texas and Notre Dame deserved to be ranked ahead of Alabama. You couple that with the UCLA loss and the Indiana loss, and Tennessee’s win against LSU, Tennessee moves up to a point where they’re now directly comparable to Alabama. You’ve got the head-to-head — Tennessee over Alabama — and thus the switch.”

When the committee released its first CFP ranking in Week 10, Alabama was No. 5 and Tennessee was No. 13. A significant gap between the two programs meant head-to-head performance didn’t factor into either school’s ranking. But by Week 12, Alabama had moved up to No. 3 while Tennessee was at No. 9, bringing their rankings somewhat closer.

Week 12 brought true chaos with No. 4 UCLA and No. 8 Indiana losing, while No. 7 Miami struggled against a six-win Virginia Tech squad but pulled off a victory.

With UCLA and Indiana losing, Tennessee moved closer to Alabama in the rankings. The committee now considered head-to-head matchups when comparing the two programs. Tennessee and Alabama weren’t the only two schools to flip in the rankings based on head-to-head results. Texas also moved up. The Longhorns entered the rankings as the No. 5 team but have now moved up to No. 3 because they hold a 9-2 record and beat Tennessee head-to-head.

If the playoffs started this week, Alabama would host No. 11-ranked Texas Tech at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Top 25 Ranking

Here are the CFP Top 25 rankings heading into Week 13.

1. Georgia

2. Utah

3. Texas

4. Notre Dame

5. Tennessee

6. Alabama

7. Miami

8. Wake Forest

9. UCLA

10. BYU

11. Texas Tech

12. Oregon

13. Iowa

14. Indiana

15. USC

16. Arizona

17. Oklahoma

18. Houston

19. Louisville

20. Florida

21. Ohio State

22. Ole Miss

23. Missouri

24. Washington

25. Nebraska