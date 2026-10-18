Former NDSU QB Cole Payton Gives 2-Word Statement Amid Potential Debut

Former North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton has an opportunity when the Philadelphia Eagles play in Week 6 on Sunday.

The former Bison star and Eagles rookie moved up to backup quarterback for Sunday’s game after starter Jalen Hurts was ruled out with a blood clot. The Eagles will start Tanner McKee, but Payton’s ability to run the ball could lead to opportunities for the Omaha native. Payton could also see the field if McKee goes down.

“Very prepared,” Payton told reporters on Friday. “Whether the two or the four, I’ve been preparing every single week like I’m the starter.”

“That’s our expectation. That’s been our expectation. I feel very confident for when my number’s called,” Payton added.

Cole Payton Shined as Rusher at NDSU Before Starting Job

Payton showed up in run packages for years with the Bison before he became the starter for the Herd in 2025. He tallied 1,918 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns on 287 carries.

As a passer, Payton threw for 3,188 yards and 21 touchdowns versus six interceptions. He had a career 70% completion rate amid 282 passing attempts.

Payton led the Bison to a 12-0 record in the team’s final FCS season, which ended in a playoff loss. He made All-American and finished third on the Walter Payton Award list.

The Eagles took notice of Payton’s versatility and drafted him during the fifth round in April. He became the fifth Bison quarterback to be drafted since 2016, and Payton also became the second NDSU quarterback picked by the Eagles since Carson Wentz.

During the preseason, Payton rushed for 45 yards on three carries in three game appearances. He also went 5-12 for 47 yards passing.

The Eagles made him the emergency quarterback, but he has seen time on special teams since the regular season kicked off. Payton appeared on 10 special teams plays against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London for Week 5.

“Last week was a blast,” Payton said. “I’m willing to do whatever it takes. I’ll do whatever. I love the game.”

Cole Payton Driven to Succeed as a QB in NFL

Payton’s versatility drew Taysom Hill comparisons ahead of the draft, and the Eagles are finding ways to get him involved. Hill, who played multiple positions for the New Orleans Saints became known for doing a little bit of everything rather than just a quarterback. That said, Payton dismissed the Hill comparisons during the draft process, and he emphasized his ability to play quarterback and readiness for Sunday.

“The biggest thing is just the rhythm and timing and football,” Payton said. “Throwing NFL routes, concepts and schemes. That has been the biggest learning curve and the detail that Sean [Mannion] puts into the offense.”

“You can get away with sloppy footwork in college,” Payton added. “Now you can’t. With these DBs and LBs, with these huge D-linemen, you can’t get away with that. It’s sharpening those fundamentals every single day.”

Whether or not Payton could show up in a run package on Sunday remains unknown, but the Eagles like Hurts’ ability to make plays with his legs. McKee doesn’t offer that dimension, so there’s a chance the Eagles could turn to Payton in running situations.