Oregon Gets Encouraging Dante Moore Injury Update Ahead of UCLA

The Oregon Ducks got their most encouraging Dante Moore update yet Monday, just days before a ranked matchup with his former team.

Moore returned to practice Oct. 5 after spending the previous week recovering from the concussion he suffered in Oregon’s 41-27 win over USC on Sept. 26.

USA TODAY’s Jordan Mendoza reported that Oregon coach Dan Lanning said Moore was “wearing a helmet and shoulder pads today and was out there throwing the football.”

That’s a significant step forward for Moore, but it doesn’t mean he has been cleared to play against UCLA on Saturday.

Dan Lanning Gives Encouraging Dante Moore Update

Lanning wasn’t ready to reveal where Moore stands in the concussion protocol or whether he will be available against the Bruins.

“Dante was out there at practice for us today,” Lanning said, via CBS Sports’ Austin Nivison. “Similar to what we said before, we’re gonna do what’s best for Dante moving forward. … It was great to see him back out there with his teammates getting to work today.”

Lanning pointed toward the Big Ten’s availability report for the next update. Oregon’s first report of the week will be released Wednesday night.

The Ducks have been careful not to rush Moore since the frightening hit against USC.

Moore attempted to slide during the second quarter when Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II hit him in the head. Stephens was ejected for targeting and later suspended for USC’s next game. Moore was taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to a hospital.

MRI and CT scans revealed no additional injuries beyond the concussion.

Lanning said over the weekend that Moore was “looking like he’s going to be OK” but stressed on FOX Sports’ “Big Noon Kickoff” that Oregon would “proceed with an abundance of caution” before allowing him back into game action.

Dante Moore Could Return Against Former Team UCLA

The timing makes Moore’s potential return even more interesting.

No. 13 Oregon hosts No. 21 UCLA on Oct. 10 at Autzen Stadium, giving Moore a chance to face the program where his college career began.

Moore spent the 2023 season at UCLA, starting five games as a true freshman. He completed 53.5% of his passes for 1,610 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions before transferring to Oregon.

He spent 2024 behind Dillon Gabriel before eventually taking over the Ducks’ offense.

Moore has completed 69.7% of his passes for 926 yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions through four games this season.

If he isn’t cleared, Oregon has reason to feel better about its backup plan.

Dylan Raiola replaced Moore against USC and completed 19 of 25 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns, helping Oregon score on six of its final seven possessions.

Lanning said Monday that Raiola needs to keep preparing as if he’ll be the starter.

“Dylan’s got to keep doing what he’s been doing,” Lanning said. “Preparing like he’s going to be the guy that goes out there every single day. We need that from every single person on our team. We don’t need anything special from Dylan other than doing what he’s been doing.”

That gives Oregon some breathing room with Moore.

The Ducks don’t have to rush their starting quarterback back simply because a ranked opponent is coming to Eugene. But seeing Moore back in a helmet and shoulder pads less than two weeks after he was stretchered off the field is the most positive sign yet.

Now the question is whether that progress will be enough to put him on the field against his former team.