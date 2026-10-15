Oregon Makes Final Call on Dante Moore’s Status Ahead of Nebraska Matchup

The Oregon Ducks look to bounce back on Saturday after falling to UCLA in their last game. But they will be shorthanded once again.

Oregon has already ruled out quarterback Dante Moore for Saturday’s game against Nebraska.

Moore suffered a concussion in the first half of Oregon’s Week 4 game against USC and hasn’t played since. Oregon had a bye in Week 5, and he didn’t return in Week 6 against UCLA.

Some speculated Moore might have returned for the Nebraska game, but that is no longer the case. Now, we will have to see if he can return for the next Ducks game against Illinois on Oct. 24.

Moore has 926 passing yards, nine touchdowns and one interception this season.

The Ducks Have a Decision to Make at QB

Oregon will hold a quarterback competition this week to decide who starts against Nebraska. Former Cornhusker quarterback Dylan Raiola, who is in his first season with the Ducks, started last week against UCLA, but it didn’t go well. He completed 6 of 19 passes for 43 yards, threw two interceptions, and fumbled; head coach Dan Lanning benched Raiola for Brock Thomas at the end of the game.

Thomas came in and played well, completing 11 of 15 passes for 156 yards and one score.

Lanning didn’t say who would start if Moore couldn’t, but there’s competition.

“We’ve really got a competition in a lot of positions,” Lanning said on Tuesday, via Ducks Wire Logan Brown. “Obviously, at the quarterback position, if Dante’s not able to go. There’s competition every single week because I always say football is like renting a house; it’s not owning a house. You have to pay rent every week. We didn’t do well enough in some areas. We have to really do hard evaluations and say, ‘OK, how can we make sure that we’re much better?'”