Bob Chesney Drops Savage Take on How Outcome of UCLA/Oregon Should’ve Gone

The UCLA Bruins rise as the new, surprise threat to win the Big Ten football title. All after quieting Autzen Stadium and beating No. 13 Oregon 17-15. These Bruins have developed quite the change in attitude under Bob Chesney compared to previous regimes in Westwood.

Chesney even has created a growing unapologetic swagger. Including dropping this savage take on how the outcome of UCLA at Oregon should’ve gone.

Bob Chesney’s Truth Bomb on UCLA at Oregon Outcome

Chesney appeared on “The Triple Option” podcast Wednesday to continue talking about his biggest win since taking over the Bruins. UCLA turned to his fiery “burn the f—— boats. Run through these mother f——” speech and defense to propel the win.

Yet Chesney acknowledges that his Bruins left a lot of meat on the bone in Eugene. Especially after Rob Stone of “The Triple Option” brought up how Chesney’s friend Bill Simmons believes the coach was “disappointed” that his team didn’t win by 20.

“I mean, he’s right about our process throughout the game and some of things we did,” Chesney began.

His Bruins walked in “disappointed at halftime” against a nationally-ranked foe and heavy favorite to win the Big Ten.

“There was a lot of opportunities we left on the table,” Chesney said. “I thought we cleaned up some of it in the second half. But then we had a chance to close it out and couldn’t get it done. You know the couple of penalties like, the roughing the passer, the face mask, things that kept their drive alive. There’s definitely some points left on the board, for sure.”

Bob Chesney Gets Honest About ‘Goals’

Chesney is more than just a believer that his Bruins teams can win by way more.

So Chesney offered a unique take on goals, which is normal coach speak. Except Chesney dropped a different take bound to turn heads.

“I think goals are for people who want to win once,” Chesney explained.

So he fired off the counter to goals.

“Process and standards are for people who want to win long term,” Chesney shared.

The 49-year-old prefers “process and standards” over the overused “G” word by coaches.

New Challenge Facing UCLA, Bob Chesney

But now the secret’s out on UCLA. The college football nation knows these 2026 Bruins are for real. Recruits have taken notice of UCLA’s movement. Even famed rapper/producer 50 Cent backed the Bruins before UCLA stunned Oregon, including revealing he won a $450,000 payout bet for picking the upset.

So UCLA is catapulting back in the national spotlight in a long-awaited good way. Yet a new dilemma awaits.

Chesney and the Bruins must turn to another quarterback outside of Nico Iamaleava moving forward, who’ll miss the rest of 2026 with a knee injury from the Saturday game.

Ty Dieffenbach took over the QB reins post Iamaleava and completed the win. The Cal Poly transfer rises as the projected QB1 for Saturday’s showdown with 4-1 Wisconsin. Regardless, a larger crowd aims to occupy more seats inside the Rose Bowl to see college football’s growing power after topping Oregon.