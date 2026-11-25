It appears Aaron Rodgers has had enough of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy.

The Steelers announced late Tuesday night that they would be benching Rodgers and that he would be inactive, with Mason Rudolph set to start on Friday.

Pittsburgh decided to bench the future Hall of Famer despite the Steelers currently being in a playoff spot.

Aaron Rodgers Blasts Mike McCarthy

After Pittsburgh opted to bench Rodgers, the future Hall of Famer went on The Pat McAfee Show and unloaded on Mike McCarthy.

“These are some of the issues that I have been dealing with,” Rodgers said. “Last Wednesday, we were in a quarterback meeting; Mike came in late, sat down, and within 10 minutes was snoring. Woke himself up was rattling his papers, we all looked around, and five minutes later you hear the snoring again.

“Less than five minutes after that, he walks out of the room like nothing had happened. Thursday, he misses an offensive meeting; Friday, he doesn’t come to the first walkthrough and doesn’t come to the protection walkthrough on Thursday. Saturday, he misses the morning meeting, and we don’t have a team meeting Saturday night for whatever reason. There were some guys early on who didn’t like the way things were going, especially defensive guy, Mike didn’t want to get to know the defense. I told him you should really lean into the defensive guys and get to know them, and he said, ‘I don’t need to.’ He lost a lot of guys, and I think the nail in the coffin for a lot of guys was at halftime, and without a heads-up, he says 1-2-3 Packers. What is going on? Where is his head at?”

Rodgers believes it shows that McCarthy isn’t healthy, and he told him he needed to get better. He also revealed that McCarthy admitted he’s behind on film ahead of Friday’s game.

Rodgers Wasn’t Told of Benching

Before he went off on McCarthy, Rodgers said he found out about his benching from tight end Pat Freiermuth.

“I found that I was going to be inactive last night after a phone call from Pat Freiermuth. I was talking to Muth and a couple of other guys, and he said, ‘I can’t believe they are doing this.’ I said, ‘Doing what?’ I didn’t know. He told me.

“I didn’t hear from Mike (McCarthy) wrapping up our conversation at about 6:15, 6:30, haven’t heard from people there. My agent has talked to Omar. The way it was released and trying to get out and ahead, like there was some benching. Mike and I talked for a long time over the last few days, and that word never came up.”

With Rodgers benched, McCarthy and the Steelers will turn to Rudolph.