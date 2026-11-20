The UCLA Bruins are perfect at 10-0 before facing the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. It’s become a dream season right away for coach Bob Chesney and his team. Yet not everything has gone perfectly on the field for the nation’s No. 4 team, per one non-UCLA assistant.

And this rival Big Ten coach shined a light on a big flaw out of this 2026 Bruins team. Even describing it as “they hold the s— out of you.”

Rival Big Ten Coach Exposes 2026 UCLA Weakness

Multiple Big Ten coaches spoke on the condition of anonymity to college football insider Bruce Feldman of The Athletic Friday about the unbeaten Bruins. One called out a key weakness that’s not discussed often.

The coach, described as a Big Ten defensive coordinator who’s seen this UCLA team, does like how well the Bruins play together. He also likes their skill position personnel. However, he pointed out this flaw.

“Their weakness is their O-line,” the coach said out of the offensive trenches.

But then came this fierce verbal illustration.

“They’re small but physical, and they hold the s— out of you,” the coach added. “But their backs mask it. They’re really good.”

Looking Closely at UCLA Offensive Line

So the UCLA trenches look nothing like the Rose Bowl teams Wisconsin produced, or even anything that mirrors past Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State teams.

UCLA features the following out of its 23-person offensive linemen crew: Only two who stand at 6-foot-8, seven who come with a 6-foot-3 frame or under, and six who weight under 300 pounds.

So yes, UCLA once again looks smaller across the trenches. But this unanimous coach accuses UCLA of holding too much during games. Yet don’t get penalized often for it.

How UCLA Hides This Flaw

Still, UCLA masks it thanks to its rapid-fire running game that features multiple draw plays. And it all starts with running back Wayne Knight setting the tone.

“Knight is super short, but he’s thick and he runs through tackles. I think people underestimate them,” the same coach said to Feldman.

Feldman notes that UCLA leads all Big Ten teams with 12 rushes that surpassed more than 30 yards. Chesney has leaned into offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy hitting defenses with a zone scheme look. Kennedy has run a lot of full house or diamond formations to show run.

Again, the draw plays keeps defenses on its toes. But Kennedy is far from run heavy.

‘Flavor of the Week’ From UCLA

Another Big Ten defensive coordinator says UCLA busts a “flavor of the week” approach.

Basically it’s Kennedy choosing whatever gives defenses problems. UCLA’s run game has sparked a fierce play-action wrinkle for the Bruins, hence how the Bruins have shown balance.

But this team has needed to trust their takeaway-driven defense to bail out the offense in certain games. The 17-15 win over Oregon rises as one example. UCLA struggled offensively versus Illinois too in that 22-14 win, including hitting 5-of-13 on third downs.

The unanimous DC does respect certain aspects of the 2026 Bruins. But he doesn’t believe they will last in the College Football Playoff. Even believing that a rematch with Oregon, if it happens, swings toward the Ducks coming out victorious instead of the Bruins.