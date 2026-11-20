To no surprise, Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker made the cut as one of the finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

As announced on Friday, the award has included Mestemaker as among the final 10 weeks after unveiling a group of 10 semifinalists. Joining Mestemaker, Notre Dame’s CJ Carr, Utah signal caller Devon Dampier, Texas’ often polarizing Arch Manning, Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker and Gunner Stockton of Georgia also are still in the running for the honor.

Drew Mestemaker is Projected as the Possible No. 1 Pick in the 2027 NFL Draft

And while viewed as the potential No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2027 NFL Draft, Mestemaker has helped turn around the Oklahoma State program in his first year with the Cowboys and up at the Power Four level in the Big 12.

He has 3,239 passing yards, a 66.4% completion clip and 30 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. His quarterback rating sits at 75.8. Showing off his versatility, Mestemaker has also racked up 169 yards on the ground and found the end zone four times with his legs.

With Mestemaker at the helm, Oklahoma State is 6-4 and 4-3 in conference play, at least ensured of a bowl appearance after the school endured a 1-11 campaign last year.

Prior to transferring to Oklahoma State to follow head coach Eric Morris, Mestemaker put up 4,379 yards through the air and tossed 34 touchdowns to nine picks in his second year with North Texas, and first as the mains starter, in 2025.

The Golden Arm Award Takes Into Account More Than Just On-Field Play

According to a press release, the award’s selection committee will “evaluate each candidate’s complete collegiate body of work, considering both on-field performance and the character, leadership, sportsmanship, academic achievement and citizenship that have defined the award since its inception.” The award also states it takes into account the “complete student-athlete” and “the lasting impact they have on their team, university, and community.”

The winner will be revealed and honored at the annual Golden Arm Award presentation on Wednesday, December 9, at the Four Seasons Baltimore.