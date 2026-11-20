The famous movie scene from Dumb and Dumber comes to mind with this Ohio State college football season.

“So you’re telling me there’s a chance?” Yes, Buckeyes, there’s still a chance to make the College Football Playoff.

Yes, Ohio State has three losses.

And yes, starting QB Julian Sayin remains on the shelf with an injury while Luke Fahey starts.

But these Buckeyes aren’t done yet.

This week in the CFP rankings, they slotted in at No. 14. The field this year is 12 teams, but the 12th spot is reserved for the highest-ranking Group of 6 team — which is currently Boise State at No. 17.

So in essence, the Buckeyes need to get into the top-11. That’s three more spots to move up.

There are two weeks left in the regular season, and a bunch needs to happen, but the Buckeyes have a chance.

Ohio State Remaining Games

First thing’s first — Ohio State can’t take another loss.

The Buckeyes have to win at Nebraska on Saturday to stay alive.

Then they have to win at home against Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 28. Those two victories would allow other rooting interests to matter.

Ohio State Playoff Rooting Guide

There are seven games happening this week that could have the most notable impact on Ohio State’s playoff seeding.

Root for Michigan State over Oregon

The Ducks check in at No. 13 in this week’s CFP ranking, and they have the head-to-head edge over Ohio State. It would help the Buckeyes considerably if Oregon lost.

Root for Baylor over Texas Tech

Texas Tech is at No. 12. Again, Ohio State can leapfrog them if they lose.

Baylor hasn’t had the season it wanted with DJ Lagway at quarterback, but there’s a chance for the Bears to play spoiler.

Root for Georgia Tech over Wake Forest

The Yellow Jackets just shut down Clemson. Taking down the No. 11 Demon Deacons will be a much tougher task.

Root for Kansas over BYU

BYU is at No. 10 and is jumpable by Ohio State if the Cougars lose to the Jayhawks and major rushing threat QB Isaiah Marshall.

Root for LSU over Tennessee

The Volunteers are at No. 9 in the rankings, and this is one of the most legitimate loss opportunities on the slate that could help the Buckeyes.

Root for Washington over Indiana

The No. 8 Hoosiers might drop below Ohio State with a loss, especially considering OSU holds the head-to-head.

Root for Illinois over Iowa

Iowa is at No. 15 but is going to have the case as a two-loss Big Ten team — although their schedule hurts them. Getting them out of the picture would help Ohio State, too.