Kyle Whittingham’s job was already a big question mark for the Michigan Wolverines before this week’s latest development in Ann Arbor.

But with a new athletic director on the way? The Trev Alberts news has this situation heading in one specific direction.

There’s still plenty to be figured out here, including the finalizing of the Alberts firing.

But a new feature story by The Athletic on Friday suggests that Whittingham’s tenure in Michigan hasn’t gone how anyone hoped.

Trev Alberts Hiring Impacts Kyle Whittingham

Alberts is currently the AD at Texas A&M, but it sounds like Michigan is on its way to changing that.

This is what The Athletic wrote on Friday:

“This week’s news that Michigan is on the verge of hiring Texas A&M’s Trev Alberts as its next athletic director suggests Michigan feels urgency to address a faltering football program. As recently as a few weeks ago, some at Michigan doubted that a new athletic director would arrive in time to make a decision about Whittingham’s status for next season.”

Whittingham was fired after the unexpected separation with Sherrone Moore.

The Wolverines haven’t come close to expectations. They’re in the midst of a quarterback nightmare. Nothing is working. Whittingham doesn’t seem to fit.

The Athletic writes: “Whittingham, who stepped down at Utah after the two sides failed to reach an agreement for his return, landed in Michigan’s lap after the search pivoted away from Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham and Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer. Under different circumstances, Whittingham’s lack of Michigan ties might have prompted comparisons to Rich Rodriguez, the last Michigan coach with no previous connection to Ann Arbor. The scandals that rocked the program under Moore and Jim Harbaugh made an outsider more appealing.”

Whittingham brought a bunch of familiar faces with him, and it’s not clear how much longer any of them will be in Ann Arbor.

His chosen offensive coordinator, Jason Beck, has already been fired.

Trev Alberts Has a Decision

Alberts comes to town with a clear decision to make.

A College Football Hall of Fame linebacker from Nebraska, Alberts won’t shy away from a tough call.

The Athletic writes: “Whittingham, who turns 67 on Saturday, affirmed this week that he wants to continue as Michigan’s coach beyond this season amid speculation that he might be looking for a way out of his five-year, $41 million contract. Michigan would owe him a buyout of about $25 million if it fires him without cause.”

It’s not going to be long before Michigan makes this choice.

Particularly if the Wolverines lose to Ohio State on Nov. 28, don’t be surprised if Alberts sends Whittingham packing.