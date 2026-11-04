Syracuse Football Injury Returns Change Season, Bowl Chase

Only a few weeks ago, Syracuse looked to be in major trouble. Yet another season under Fran Brown had sputtered. It felt like everyone in Central New York who could throw a spiral had played quarterback for the Orange already.

But now, SU has stabilized. There’s a lot of things to give credit to, but one is that age-old sports reality: It can simply help to be healthy.

The Orange are 4-4 now and coming up on a Saturday matchup with Clemson in the JMA Wireless Dome.

Two weeks ago, they beat Bill Belichick and North Carolina in overtime. And last Saturday, they stunned then-No. 19 SMU in a thrilling victory.

Clemson still has a mystique about them, but the Orange have beaten the Tigers in the Dome before.

Now feeling pretty darn good about themselves, Syracuse has a chance to put itself on a trajectory to a strong finish and a possible bowl appearance.

Calvin Russell Impact

Russell, pictured atop this article, was a five-star recruit. He was actually the highest-rated recruit to ever arrive at Syracuse out of high school for as long as they’ve been keeping track of such things.

The multi-talented Russell actually joined the basketball team when he enrolled midway through last year, but he tore his Achilles in the early stages of this year. It seemed like the kind of injury that could keep him out for a long time.

And then all of a sudden, whispers started that Russell may be getting healthy on an incredible timeline. And then there he was, making his football debut.

It took almost no time at all for Russell to make a big impact, and in that UNC win, he caught the touchdown and the 2-point conversion that won the game in overtime.

Umari Hatcher has some of the best receiving numbers in the country for Syracuse, and pairing him with Russell gives the passing game so incredible weapons.

Speaking of the passing game:

The Real Steve Angeli Stood Up

Early this season, with Angeli having returned from a 2025 season-ending injury, he didn’t look like himself. He didn’t look like the quarterback who led Syracuse to a fast start last season before getting hurt.

Brown cycled through every QB he could think of before coming back to Angeli.

And since Angeli got a second chance, he’s looked like the guy Syracuse had in 2025. He’s looked like a quarterback who can beat any team in the country when it’s his day.

So this is Syracuse now, healthy and with two of the best WRs in the nation, with a quarterback who knows how to use all his weapons.

The Orange won’t compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff, but they sure can make some noise down the stretch. The stretch run starts Saturday against Clemson.