Charles Huff is the new guy in town this season for Memphis.

The Tigers needed a new coach in the offseason, and they chose Huff to be their guy.

He has taken over a program that prides itself on being one of the top teams on the gridiron outside of the Power 4 — and he’s kept them right in that conversation.

It hasn’t quite been enough to get Memphis that elusive Group of 6 College Football Playoff spot, but Huff has otherwise continued to impress the college football world.

His name has surfaced in various coaching rumors, with the loudest involving the Maryland Terrapins.

The Terps parted ways with Mike Locksley and have been looking for a coach who could potentially lift them up in the difficult Big Ten Conference.

Huff was rumored to be that guy, but when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday, Huff cleared that matter up emphatically.

Charles Huff Breaks Silence on Maryland

Huff was asked specifically in his Tuesday press conference about the rumors linking him to Maryland.

Via the Commercial Appeal, Huff pushed back, saying:

“I have not interviewed at Maryland. I will not interview at Maryland. I will be the head coach at the University of Memphis next year.”

That’s as emphatic as it gets.

Is there reason to be skeptical in the college football world where promises aren’t always kept? Sure.

But Huff didn’t hold back. He made his intentions quite clear in a public forum. Unless he somehow proves otherwise, that appears to be the firm stance that he’s taking.

Charles Huff Coaching Record

Huff is in his sixth season as an FBS head coach.

His first four years were in charge of Marshall from 2021 through 2024. He led the Thundering Herd to a 7-6 season in 2021, then 9-4 in 2022. In 2023, they fell off to 6-7 — but then in 2024, Huff had Marshall got 10-3 in his final season there.

He somewhat surprisingly left to coach at Southern Mississippi for a year, and there, he went 7-5.

Memphis then pursued Huff to take over ahead of the 2026 season.

Through the weekend of Nov. 21, Huff has an 8-3 record with the Tigers, and they did rank No. 24 in the AP Poll earlier this season.

Huff has a career coaching record of 47-28, as well as a 1-2 record in bowl games.