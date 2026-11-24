Things were going smoothly at Ohio State until they weren’t. The Buckeyes opened the season sitting at No. 1 in the rankings, and now, at 7-4, they’re barely clinging to the No. 25 spot in the AP Top 25 and most likely out of contention for the College Football Playoff.

Even though Ryan Day led the Buckeyes to a national championship less than two years ago, a drop-off like this has stunned Ohio State fans. Some are angry enough to call for his job.

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer says that’s not happening anytime soon.

Urban Meyer Shuts Down Ryan Day Hot Seat Rumors

“There’s justified heat,” Meyer said on Monday’s Triple Option Podcast. “The chance that Ryan Day gets let go… no chance. Stop with that. The guy won a National Championship two years ago. He’s one of the winningest coaches. He’s the best man for the job. I think the future is going to be under the microscope now, because we won so much.”

There are reasons behind this slide that make sense, as much as the heat does.

The first is, of course, starting quarterback Julian Sayin going down with a season-ending injury. Until Sayin was handling the reins, OSU was 6-1. Through those seven games, the junior quarterback and 2025 Heisman finalist (4th in voting) had completed 68.2% of his passes (131-of-192) for 2,007 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions (184.5 passer rating), adding two rushing scores.

When Sayin went down, most expected redshirt freshman Tavien St. Clair, a five-star recruit and the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2025 class, to take over.

Instead, Ryan Day gave the starting job to Luke Fahey, a 5-foot-11, 206-pound true freshman from Mission Viejo, California (rated a three-star/four-star recruit by various services) because of his quick release and pocket processing. That decision alone might be the driving force behind the heat.

The Buckeyes have gone 1–3 in Fahey’s four starts, dropping from No. 2 in the country to 7–4 and No. 25 in the AP Poll.

If the QB crisis was not enough, defensive coordinator Matt Patricia has also taken heavy heat from fans as the defense gave up more points in three of the last four games.

All that justifies the anger.

Ohio State Has Reasons to Not Move on From Ryan Day

Yet, Ohio State won’t throw away eight years of wins, even winning double-digit games in every season during those eight years aside from 2020, over a bad QB decision.

Plus, winning a national Championship just 2 seasons ago also buys him some grace period.

“The Buckeyes won so many times. But you’ve got to get to Indianapolis, you’ve got to beat the rival, and you’ve got to make a run at it. The topic in Columbus, Ohio, is, ‘Who’s gone, and how do they rebuild the roster?’ Which, I guess, is the new era of college football.”

Losing Sayin clearly derailed Ohio State’s playoff push, and turning to Fahey over five-star redshirt freshman Tavien St. Clair hasn’t stopped the bleeding. Still, at a program like Ohio State, injuries only buy a coach so much grace, especially with Michigan coming to town on Saturday.