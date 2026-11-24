The Michigan Wolverines have had a rough year, and somehow it just got worse.

The school fired head coach Sherrone Moore last December over an inappropriate relationship with his executive assistant.



Then longtime athletic director Warde Manuel agreed in July to step down at the end of 2026, after an outside investigation into the athletic department.

Michigan thought it had found Manuel’s replacement last week, when Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts signed on to take the same job in Ann Arbor.

However, the hire lasted all of one week. And Michigan is still going to have to pay for it.

Michigan Owes Trev Alberts More Than $17 Million

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Pete Thamel broke the news that the deal was dead.

“NEWS: Trev Alberts has been informed by the search firm representing Michigan that he will not be the next athletic director there, per his attorney Tom Mars,” Thamel posted on X.

“The buyout number for Alberts is $17.2 million, per lawyers Tom Mars and Bennett Speyer, who will work with Alberts. Both Michigan’s current and incoming president also signed the MOU.”

That memorandum of understanding is the problem. Current Michigan president Domenico Grasso and incoming president C. Cybele Raver both signed it on Nov. 17. Mars told Yahoo Sports there’s no contingency language in it, and he puts the exact amount Michigan owes at $17,205,352.

But that’s only part of the bill.

“Per the Memorandum of Understanding signed last week, Michigan owes Trev Alberts about $17.2 million PLUS it must cover the $4 million Alberts owes Texas A&M,” ESPN’s Dan Wetzel posted on X. “… He never worked a day for the university.”

Oh, and Michigan is also cutting Manuel a $7,143,346 lump-sum check within 21 days of his Dec. 31 resignation, per his separation agreement.

Add it all up and Michigan is paying more than $28 million to two athletic directors — one on his way out and one who never showed up.

It could get even pricier too. Kyle Whittingham’s future as head coach is still up in the air, and his buyout reportedly sits in the $20 million range.

Why Michigan Backed Out of the Trev Alberts Hire

According to Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger, the reversal traces back to Alberts’ time as Nebraska’s athletic director.

Former Nebraska women’s basketball player Ashley Scoggin is suing the university in federal court. She alleges the school failed to protect her and didn’t properly investigate how associate head coach Chuck Love groomed her into a secret relationship. Alberts and head coach Amy Williams are named in the suit.

In a deposition, Alberts was asked whether it’s ever okay for a college coach to have a sexual relationship with a student-athlete, even though university policy bans it. His answer was “it depends.”

It didn’t take long for things to unravel in Ann Arbor. Michigan’s board held a call about it on Sunday. On Monday night, Raver told board members that hiring Alberts was “not in the best interest of the university,” a source told Yahoo Sports.

That same night, a representative from ZRG Turnkey, the search firm Michigan hired for the job, called Alberts to tell him the deal was off.

The defendants in the lawsuit, including Alberts, deny the allegations. They say they didn’t know the details until Scoggin filed a Title IX complaint in March 2022.

Trev Alberts Isn’t Going Quietly



Alberts didn’t pull any punches when he released a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

“Late last night, I was shocked and disheartened to learn that the University of Michigan had decided not to move forward with my appointment as its Director of Athletics despite having signed a binding Memorandum of Understanding,” Alberts said.

He also stated he had already started working for Michigan Athletics, and he called the coverage of his testimony “the egregious characterization of words taken out of context from a deposition.”

He added that lawyers for both Nebraska and Texas A&M told Michigan’s general counsel he had done nothing wrong.

“My legal counsel and I are conferring on next steps,” Alberts said.

Alberts didn’t say whether he plans to sue.

Michigan didn’t address Alberts directly. Spokesman Paul Corliss said only that the search for an athletic director is ongoing.

That leaves Alberts without a job. He had already resigned at Texas A&M, which named an interim AD, and he was supposed to start at Michigan on Dec. 1, the same day Raver takes over as president.

Michigan (6-5), meanwhile, has one regular-season game left and still has no athletic director for 2027.