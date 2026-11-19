The Syracuse Orange brought Steve Angeli aboard before last season via the transfer porta.

He came to town from Notre Dame, looking for a starting gig. Angeli took the job and ran with it in 2025, before his season ended prematurely due to injury.

The 2026 campaign has been bumpier, but when available, Angeli has been solid again.

The question has been raised now, though, whether Syracuse can go with a third year of Angeli.

Quarterbacks aren’t cheap in the transfer portal era. Angeli is likely much more expensive now than when the Orange landed him from down the Fighting Irish depth chart.

It’s not a question that will be answered immediately, but it’s out there: Will Angeli and the Orange come together for a third season? Or will Angeli head elsewhere?

Steve Angeli Transfer Decision

The question was raised this week by Syracuse.com’s Chris Carlson.

He posted a new story on X with this as the description:

Syracuse head coach Fran Brown has called Steve Angeli his little brother. He’s declared “In Steve We Trust.” He has a month to decide if Angeli will be his quarterback next season, one of the most important and perhaps difficult decisions that he’s faced. https://t.co/xdJ0qbwTlI — chris carlson (@ccarlsononSU) November 17, 2026

It’s clear that Fran Brown gets behind his quarterback publicly.

Will Syracuse get behind Angeli financially?

One Syracuse fan, George Tucci, offered his financial take on X in response to Carlson’s article:

“Let’s start with money. Steve probably costs AT LEAST $2M next year. Syracuse can likely get Odom for half of that, if not $750K. I cannot imagine someone is going to pay him P4 starter money coming off a season where he started 1 game against a non-P4 opponent and then was out due to injury. Syracuse is a program that can use that excess money to improve other positions (kicker, safety, OL, etc) or pay guys that are going to require a raise (Nissi, Perry, etc).”

Tucci’s conclusion is essentially that Angeli has to win at least a couple more games than Amari Odom to be as valuable to Syracuse at a presumed higher cost.

Is Amari Odom the Answer?

The question if Angeli ends up transferring comes down to Amari Odom, who arrived in Syracuse this year from Kennesaw State.

Odom is clearly athletically intriguing, and he can spin it, too — but it’d be a risk for Syracuse to roll with a guy with so little Power 4 experience.

If Angeli leaves, SU probably pursues another quarterback in the portal. At that point, are they better off just paying Angeli for familiarity’s sake?

These are tough questions, and at some point, the Orange will have to arrive at tough answers.