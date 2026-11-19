The Ohio State Buckeyes have a lot of players with decisions to make — whether that’s the NFL, the transfer portal, or simply using a final season of collegiate eligibility in Columbus.

Most of those won’t be known until after the season. One breakout star, new to Ohio State this season after transferring from Alabama, chose not to wait that long.

On Wednesday during media availability, reporters in Columbus unearthed one returning face already.

Ohio State Breakout Star Announces 2027 Plans After Transfer

Qua Russaw told reporters that expects to be back with the Buckeyes in 2027.

“Yeah, most likely, I think I’m going to be coming back,” Russaw said, via Eleven Warriors.

Russaw began his college career with three seasons at Alabama before transferring to Ohio State for this season.

He was hurt to start the year, but he first broke out against Iowa when he had five tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss.

Russaw made a big statement this past weekend against Northwestern. That’s likely what had reporters wanting to talk to him in the first place.

Against the Wildcats, Russaw totaled five tackles, including 3.0 for loss and a sack. He also had a pass defensed.

Eleven Warriors shared in a new article that Russaw leads all Big Ten defensive ends in his run defense grade (83.9) from Pro Football Focus.

“I’ve just been trying to get better each and every week,” Russaw said this week. “Just watching film after practice with the defense and with Coach Patricia, just seeing ways I can get better and play faster. I feel like early on in the season, I was kind of – well, not kind of, I was a lot hesitant. I didn’t trust what I was seeing, and that made me play slow. So definitely just trying to get better every week and just playing faster.”

One other fun Russaw fact: He’s Ohio State’s No. 4 on defense. That’s the digit superstar WR Jeremiah Smith wears on offense.

Championship Expectations

A player who has been at Alabama and now is at Ohio State certainly doesn’t have to be told what the expectation is each season.

“It’s been great,” Russaw said. “A lot of ups and downs in terms of the season with us losing, because you can’t really lose here. I think I made, I know I made the right decision coming here, and I’m thankful to be here.”

Ohio State has some work to do to make the College Football Playoff and needs some help, but Russaw has hit his stride at the right time.