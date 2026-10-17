Texas’ Arch Manning Faces Brutal ‘Nepo Baby’ Accusation From Former NFL Player

The Texas Longhorns have watched quarterback Arch Manning become one of the most scrutinized players in college football, and former NFL defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko isn’t holding back.

Manning entered college with enormous expectations because of his famous family and promising physical tools. However, his inconsistent performances have raised questions about whether his NFL draft reputation matches what he’s shown on the field.

On Saturday, October 17, Fehoko took those concerns considerably further, suggesting Manning’s family connections could influence where he gets drafted.

Former NFL Player Breiden Fehoko Rips Arch Manning

“I say this with seriousness. If Arch Manning gets drafted anywhere in the first 5 rounds, the NFL is a nepo baby system,” Fehoko stated. “Arch Manning is a bad football player can we start being real?”

The criticism was especially harsh considering Manning’s family history and the expectations surrounding his professional future.

Fehoko previously questioned Manning’s first-round credentials following Texas’ 27-24 loss to Oklahoma on October 10. Manning threw three touchdown passes but also committed two costly fourth-quarter interceptions.

Those mistakes fueled concerns about his decision-making, particularly against quality competition. However, Fehoko’s latest comments raise a separate question: How much criticism does Manning actually deserve for expectations he never personally created?

Texas QB Arch Manning Deserves Fair Evaluation Despite NFL Draft Hype

There’s a reasonable argument that Manning’s reputation has exceeded his production at Texas. Even when examining his film from previous seasons, some observers questioned why he was receiving such extraordinary attention before establishing himself as an elite college quarterback.

His famous last name undoubtedly contributed to the national fascination, but that doesn’t automatically make him responsible for the expectations others placed upon him.

Manning didn’t choose to be the grandson of Archie Manning or the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning. He also didn’t personally determine where analysts would project him in future NFL drafts. Those distinctions matter.

At the same time, criticism of his actual performance remains fair. Manning has demonstrated impressive arm talent and athletic ability, but his consistency, decision-making and ability to handle pressure still require improvement.

NFL teams must evaluate those qualities rather than simply assuming his family background guarantees professional success.

The difference between questioning Manning’s draft stock and dismissing him as a bad football player is significant. At 22, Manning still has opportunities to develop, improve his weaknesses and change the conversation surrounding his future.

He doesn’t deserve to be judged exclusively by his last name, whether positively or negatively. But if Manning hopes to live up to even half the draft hype surrounding him, he’ll need to start producing more consistently on Saturdays. Ultimately, his NFL future should be determined by his football, not his family tree. That is true, but calling him a bad football player is harsh.