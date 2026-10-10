Texas QB Arch Manning Faces Harsh NFL Prediction After Oklahoma Upset

Texas quarterback Arch Manning was once seen as a top prospect, but his struggles against Oklahoma have led to concerns about his NFL future.

Manning had a pair of interceptions, including a pick-six and a late interception that allowed the Sooners to drive into field goal range. The performance led many to speculate about whether Manning will pan out when he presumably reaches the NFL next season.

Concerns Growing Around Arch Manning

Though Manning has some strong performances under his belt and is still seen as a strong NFL prospect, some fans worried that his inconsistency — highlighted by the performance against Oklahoma on Saturday — could create a hard ceiling for his professional career.

“Arch Manning is just not an NFL prospect im sorry,” one fan wrote.

Others questioned whether his strong NFL lineage could be clouding the prospects for his future in the league.

“Arch Manning is a 6th round Quarterback with a first round last name,” another fan wrote. “He’s going to get a NFL General Manager fired if they take him in the first round”

Others noted Manning’s propensity for coming up short in big moments.

“Arch Manning with one of the costliest interceptions of the college football season. What was he thinking,” noted Covers.com in a post on X.

Arch Manning’s Draft Class Faces Questions

Some NFL analysts are cool on the entire 2027 draft class, noting that there are no clear standouts amongst the group.

“There are still others that at least some NFL personnel staffers think could end up being first-round picks too, for example, Texas’ Arch Manning, Notre Dame’s CJ Carr and Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss, but the reviews on them are mixed at the moment,” noted Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. “Also, while Chambliss is out of eligibility, all of the other top quarterback prospects have remaining college eligibility and for the most part the belief in the NFL space is that those other players would be better off staying in school.”

One NFL scout questioned whether some of the prospects could remain in college for another season.

“Class is average,” an NFL college scouting director told CBS Sports. “Lot of names. Not a lot of (high-level) players to be honest. … Take the money when you can. If you’re getting paid $6 million to play in college, why leave?”