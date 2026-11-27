It was 291 yards and two touchdowns for Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott, plus a remarkable and gutsy run for a touchdown that required him to flip through the air and score. Prescott is now the leading passer in the NFL so far this year, and has racked up 27 touchdowns. And yet, again, the Cowboys took a brilliant showing from their star quarterback and watched the defense and special teams utterly fritter it away into a baffling loss, 39-38, in a game the Cowboys led by a 31-10 margin in the closing minutes of the third quarter.

That’s not to say Prescott was infallible in the game. He failed to convert a fourth-and-1 with 55 seconds to play, which would have sealed the game. Not only did he not convert it, but he took a sack on the play, setting up the Eagles within yards of field-goal range. But anyone who puts the blame on Prescott is missing the forest for the trees–the Cowboys scored 38 points and once again, blew a game to a backup quarterback at home.

Sympathy for Dak Prescott Cowboys Situation

There was sympathy for the plight of the Cowboys QB on this day. He was angry with teammates, angry with himself, and with good reason. It was well-noticed by prominent Cowboys observers.

Brandon Loree of Blogging the Boys: “I feel so bad for Dak Prescott man. His career has been wasted in Dallas.”

From longtime Cowboys reporter Ed Werder: “Dak Prescott did everything within his power to avoid one of the most embarrassing and damaging home losses in #Cowboys history.”

From Jon Machota of The Athletic: “Dak Prescott is not happy.”

And from Mauricio Rodriguez of A to Z Sports: “The Cowboys are consistently wasting the best years of football that their quarterback has ever had. The premium asset in football that everyone aspires to have. They Cowboys have it. They have had it for multiple years. But they keep finding new ways to waste it. That was embarrassing.