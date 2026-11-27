An absolute stunner.

The Philadelphia Eagles upset the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, 39-38. That has huge ripple effects on the New York Jets ahead of the 2027 NFL Draft.

Philly had a 1% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft before Thanksgiving, according to ESPN’s projection models. This win over Dallas likely eliminates them from the race with a 4-7 record. That is one less team the Jets either have to compete with or have to trade up with to potentially land a franchise quarterback.

The Cowboys side of things is much easier to explain. Gang Green controls the Cowboys’ first-round pick in 2027. The more they lose, the better it is for the Jets.

The NFC East stinks. Dallas, despite an unimpressive record, had a path to the NFC East crown, which would put them in the playoffs and thus make the pick the Jets control worse. If they miss the postseason, Dallas’ pick is guaranteed to be a top-18 selection, if not much better.

The Cowboys losing to the Eagles put a serious damper on those chances inside the division.

Top Social Media Reactions

“An amazing Thanksgiving for both Giants & Jets fans because of that Eagles win/Cowboys choke job. Incredible,” ESPN New York’s Jake Asman posted.

Asman added another reason why the Eagles Cowboys result was good news for Jets fans:

“Another reason for Jets fans to love that Eagles win: If it helps Nick Sirianni keep his job, it keeps arguably the most attractive coaching job in the NFL off the market. That’s one less team the Jets might have to compete with for a head coach,” Asman explained.

Another reason for Jets fans to love that Eagles win: If it helps Nick Sirianni keep his job, it keeps arguably the most attractive coaching job in the NFL off the market. That’s one less team the Jets might have to compete with for a head coach. https://t.co/ta0cjuCVxl— Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) November 27, 2026

“Giants Fans and Jets Fans successfully hate watching the cowboys, saluting Eagles Fans. The world is healing,” analyst Poppa Left posted.

Other Great Jets News

A total of 52 players have reached the next stage of the Pro Football Hall of Fame process for 2027. That includes a pair of Jets legends: offensive lineman Nick Mangold and pass rusher John Abraham.

“Last week, the coach subcommittee selected Bill Belichick as its candidate for the Class of 2027, while the contributor subcommittee chose New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. The list of players will eventually be reduced to 13 to join Belichick and Kraft on the ballot at the Hall of Fame’s annual selection meeting ahead of the Super Bowl,” the Associated Press shared.

“A 25-person selection panel will reduce the list of candidates from 15 to 10 to seven. Selectors then may vote for six of the seven. Any candidate receiving 80% approval would be elected to the Class of 2027. The Hall’s Class of 2027 will be announced at ‘NFL Honors’ in Los Angeles in February and enshrined next August in Canton, Ohio,” the AP added.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini said on social media that Mangold “made it this far last year” into the process and “hopefully he can advance” further. Cimini recently became a Hall of Fame voter.