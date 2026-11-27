The Detroit Lions suffered a heartbreaking loss on Thursday at the hands of the divisional rival Chicago Bears, who trailed by 11 points in the fourth quarter but roared back to seize the game-winning touchdown with just three seconds remaining.

The loss dropped the Lions to 8-3, while the Bears moved into the first place spot in the NFC North Division standings with a 9-2 mark.

Adding insult to injury was the fact that former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson picked up his first victory over his old team, which swept the two-game series last year.

And in doing so, he set some NFL history that will be hard for Lions fans to look at.

Former Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson Ties NFL History In Bears’ Thanksgiving Win

With the Bears’ victory on Thursday, Ben Johnson joined former New York Giants head coach Allie Sherman from 1961 through 1963 to win their first nine November contests as an NFL head coach.

“BEN JOHNSON MAKES NFL HISTORY!” wrote Novig on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The ONLY head coaches EVER to win their first nine November games: Allie Sherman (1961-1963), Ben Johnson (2025-2026). With the Bears’ Thanksgiving win over the Lions, Johnson improves to a PERFECT 9-0 in November!”

With the win, the Bears took the first overall spot in the NFC North Division standings with a 9-2 mark, while the Lions are in second place at 8-3.

Ben Johnson Was Fired Up Afterward In The Bears Locker Room

Following the major win, Johnson was fired up in the Bears’ locker room.

“Man, what a hell of a Thanksgiving, man. I tell you what, we ain’t going to forget this one now,” Johnson said to his locker room. “We talked last night about being ready for this game. Everything that we’ve been through up to this point, you guys answered that call, right? We talked about they had something that we wanted, and we had to go take it. All right?

“We talked about you had to play this game with joy and fearlessness, and you did that. You guys backed that up. The professionalism that you had all week long, the hard work that you put in, and then the belief that you had that entire game – guys, that’s what good teams are made of right there.”