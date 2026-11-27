The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for a massive divisional showdown against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

And while the 49ers have some concerning names on their injury report as of Thursday, including quarterback Brock Purdy, who’s missed the last two days of practice, they did get some positive news on veteran wide receiver Mike Evans.

49ers Get Positive Update on Evans

After sitting out Wednesday’s practice as he continues to deal with Achilles tendinitis, which caused him to miss the three previous games before last Sunday’s win over the Minnesota Vikings, Evans returned to practice Thursday in a limited capacity.

That will likely be the routine for the 33-year-old moving forward. He probably won’t see much action during Wednesday’s practices, with the goal of logging at least limited work Thursday and Friday. That should put him in a good position to be ready to play each Sunday.

49ers practice report for today: Limited:

Mike Evans (Achilles)

Dre Greenlaw (neck)

Deommodore Lenoir (foot)

Upton Stout (shoulder, neck)

Carver Willis (illness) No practice:

Brock Purdy (ankle)

Jordan Watkins (groin)

Siran Neal (knee, foot) https://t.co/Uiy6xgRlUP — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) November 26, 2026

Evans’ 2026 Season With 49ers

While Evans has battled some injuries in his first season with the Niners, he’s been dominant in his connection with Purdy whenever he’s been on the field.

Against Minnesota, he led the team in receiving with six catches for 109 yards and a touchdown, adding to his season totals of 33 receptions for 529 yards and four touchdowns in seven games.

Evans Speaks About Dealing With Injury

In Mexico City last weekend for the game against Minnesota, Evans spoke about dealing with Achilles tendinitis.

“If any of you have tendinitis in any area, you know it just takes awhile too get warmed up,” Evans said after the 49ers’ Week 11 win. “So that’s all it was. I had a really great warm up and I didn’t feel it much throughout the game.”