The New York Mets won the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes earlier this week, as they signed him to a nine-year, $450 million contract.

The Mets were expected to make a massive push for Skubal this offseason after their ugly 2026 season. Now, they have officially landed baseball’s best pitcher and will be hoping that he can help them bounce back in 2027.

Now, after landing Skubal, the Mets have cut two of their other players.

New York Mets Cut 2 Pitchers

The Mets are moving on from two of their pitchers.

This is because New York has designated pitchers Jack Anderson and Yunior Tur for assignment.

“New York Mets designated RHP Jack Anderson for assignment,” MLB.com reported.

“New York Mets designated RHP Yunior Tur for assignment,” MLB.com also reported.

With the Mets designating Anderson and Tur for assignment, MLB teams now have the chance to try to claim them if they wish to.

Looking at Anderson & Tur

Anderson split the 2026 season at the MLB level between the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins. In seven games this season split between the two AL teams, he posted a 1-0 record, a 2.19 ERA, and 12 strikeouts.

Anderson also had a 5-7 record, a 4.92 ERA, and 79 strikeouts in 28 games split between Triple-A Worcester and Triple-A St. Paul this season.

As for Tur, he appeared in his first eight MLB games with the A’s during the 2026 season. During them, he allowed 23 earned runs in 12.2 innings pitched.

Tur also had a 1-1 record, a 5.87 ERA, and 77 strikeouts in 34 games with Triple-A Las Vegas during the 2026 campaign.

The Mets claimed both Anderson and Tur off waivers earlier this month. Now, they have quickly been designated for assignment with this latest news.