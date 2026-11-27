Just when Dallas Cowboys fans thought things could not get worse, the team found a new way to lose on Thanksgiving Day. The pressure is mounting on the Cowboys to cut ties with head coach Brian Schottenheimer after a historically bad second half against the Philadelphia Eagles.

From a questionable fourth down call to a missed field goal, the Cowboys had plenty of different ways the team could have sealed a victory against the Eagles in order to move to 6-6. Instead, the Cowboys witnessed their season go up in flames in one of the biggest collapses in NFL Thanksgiving history.

Dallas led Philadelphia by 21 points during the third quarter before the Eagles mounted a magical comeback.

Despite another woeful fourth quarter, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to back Schottenheimer and indicated that the team has no plans to fire the coach during the season.

This is a decision that is sure to prompt a strong reaction from Cowboys fans.

“Again, nothing we’ve seen out here tonight,” Jones told reporters during a Nov. 26 media session when asked about his confidence in Schottenheimer moving forward.

“But you’ve got to look at everything and that’s certainly not the thought on my mind at this particular time. We’ve got several more games to go and we’ve got to have our mind on that.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Cowboys news and rumors after another heartbreaking loss.

Cowboys News: Dallas Has No Plans to Fire Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer After Thanksgiving Meltdown vs. Eagles

Time will tell if the Cowboys will consider moving on from Schottenheimer this offseason. Dallas has tended to give head coaches plenty of time to turn things around despite public pressure to make a change.

“With 11 days between games, Jerry Jones said he does not anticipate making coaching changes of any kind,” ESPN’s Todd Archer detailed in a Nov. 26 message on X.

“He called the loss to the Eagles, ‘numbing,’ and blame goes everywhere from the front office to the coaches to the players.”

Can Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer Save His Job for 2027?

It is not just Dallas’ 5-7 record but the way the Cowboys are losing games that is drawing criticism.

“This the worst Dallas Cowboys loss I’ve ever seen,” The Athletic’s Jon Machota noted.

As for Schottenheimer, the Cowboys coach offered little explanation for the team’s latest meltdown.

“I’m disappointed in the outcome of this game,” Schottenheimer noted in his postgame press conference, per Machota. “I’m disappointed in the fact that we’re 5-7. I’m a worker. That’s what I do.

“The grit and the fight with those guys in that locker room, I believe in it. I believe it’s real. So, I’m gonna stand with them shoulder to shoulder.”

It is worth noting that just because the Cowboys are not expected to fire Schottenheimer during the season does not mean his job is safe for 2027. Yet, historically the Cowboys have tended to give struggling coaches plenty of runway to turn things around over multiple seasons.

The Cowboys’ Thanksgiving loss shows the franchise has plenty more issues than simply demoted defensive coordinator Christian Parker.