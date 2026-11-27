The Dallas Cowboys had a 31-10 lead over the Philadelphia Eagles late in the third quarter on Thanksgiving. They still found a way to lose.

The Eagles stormed back for a 39-38 win — the largest Thanksgiving Day comeback in NFL history. That dropped Dallas to 5-7 and put its playoff hopes on life support.

It also has Cowboys fans demanding that head coach Brian Schottenheimer be fired — some of them before he even got home for Thanksgiving dinner.

Brian Schottenheimer’s Job Security a Hot Topic

When he was asked about his job security after the game, the second-year head coach kept it short despite the growing pressure from fans for owner Jerry Jones to make a coaching change.

“I don’t worry about that,” Schottenheimer said, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “I worry about the guys in that locker room. That doesn’t affect me.”

He did admit he was “very disappointed,” and he made it clear he isn’t going anywhere on his own.

“I’m disappointed in the outcome of this game,” Schottenheimer said. “I’m disappointed in the fact that we’re 5-7. I’m a worker. That’s what I do. The grit and the fight with those guys in that locker room, I believe in it. I believe it’s real. So, I’m gonna stand with them shoulder to shoulder.”

That might not be enough to win over the fan base though. The biggest mistake of the night was arguably Schottenheimer’s.

With a two-point lead and 55 seconds left, he went for it on fourth-and-1 from the Eagles’ 39-yard line instead of punting, and quarterback Dak Prescott was sacked. Philadelphia was out of timeouts at the time. A short punt could have pinned the Eagles deep in their own end.

Instead, Joe Milton got them in range for Jake Elliott’s game-winning 60-yard field goal.

For now, Schottenheimer still has the backing of his boss. Owner Jerry Jones told reporters that firing his coach is “certainly not the thought on my mind at this particular time.”

“We’ve got several more games to go and we’ve got to have our mind on that,” Jones added.

Cowboys Fans Want Brian Schottenheimer Gone

Cowboys fans didn’t hold back with their frustration toward Schottenheimer.

“If Jerry doesn’t fire Schottenheimer tonight, then he is not a serious owner,” one fan wrote.

“Fire Schottenheimer. Fire CP. Fire Pettine. Fire everyone except Dak, Javonte, GP, CeeDee, and JPJ,” another fan commented.

“FIRE BRIAN SCHOTTENHEIMER BEFORE HE GETS ANY THANKSGIVING DINNER,” one user posted.

“We are witnessing one of the worst head coaches in Dallas Cowboys franchise history in Brian Schottenheimer,” remarked another.

It’s easy to understand their frustration.

The Cowboys went 7-9-1 in Schottenheimer’s first season, and Year 2 has been even rockier. Dallas blew a game to the Arizona Cardinals in a 33-30 overtime loss. Then it gave up 46 points in a 40-point effort against the San Francisco 49ers, which dropped the team to 4-6.

After that loss, Schottenheimer took defensive play-calling duties away from first-year coordinator Christian Parker and handed them to senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine. It didn’t matter on Thursday.

The Cowboys gave up 29 points after the 31-10 lead, including 22 in the fourth quarter alone. Schottenheimer still has just one win streak since taking over as head coach last year.