The Dallas Cowboys suffered their most humiliating defeat in years on Thanksgiving Thursday in Week 12.

Despite being up 31-10 with just over 3.5 minutes to go in the third quarter of the game, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton lead an impressive fourth-quarter comeback that saw kicker Jake Elliot convert a 60-yard field goal attempt with just a few seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter.

Cowboys Gave Up 21-Point Lead to Backup QB

Not only did the Cowboys give up a 21-point lead with just over a quarter to go, in primetime and on arguably the biggest footballing day of the regular season. But they did so to a backup who was starting just his third game in the league since being drafted in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Now falling to 5-7 on the year, calls have aggressively started to once again mount calling for head coach Brian Schottenheimer to be fired.

Although the main issues with the team have come from the defensive side of the ball, and Schottenheimer is an offensive-minded head coach; he is still held fundamentally responsible for the team’s results.

Fans and Media Call for Brian Schottenheimer Immediate Firing

“[Y]ou have to fire Schottenheimer tonight”, one user wrote.

“FIRE BRIAN SCHOTTENHEIMER BEFORE HE GETS ANY THANKSGIVING DINNER”, Tom Downey wrote, perhaps semi-comically.

SB Nation’s R.J. Ochoa also ripped into Schottenheimer, calling him one of the worst head coaches in franchise history.

“We are witnessing one of the worst head coaches in Dallas Cowboys franchise history in Brian Schottenheimer.” Ochoa posted right after the final whistle. “He has directly compromised the prime of Dak Prescott. He has destroyed a team that was already destroyed by pride and ego. His own twist on it has been that bad. Sad.”

Other accounts suggested that Schottenheimer may already know that his time is up in Dallas.