The Philadelphia Eagles pulled off one of the most remarkable comebacks in franchise history on Thanksgiving Day, escaping with a 39-38 win over the Dallas Cowboys on a 59-yard field goal by Jake Elliott with 2 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni punctuated the win by doing what he’s done over and over throughout his career — letting his emotions get the best of him.

Sirianni had to be physically separated from Cowboys fans after running toward the stands following the largest Thanksgiving comeback in NFL history — according to ESPN, the Cowboys had a 99.4 percent chance of winning when they went up by 21 points with 3:35 left in the third quarter.

Eagles head of security Dom “Big Dom” DiSandro had to physically yank Sirianni back after he started to charge toward Cowboys fans, and pushed the Super Bowl-winning head coach back toward the field.

It was the second straight win for the Cowboys, who improved to 4-7. The loss sent the Cowboys to 5-7.

“Eagles HC Nick Sirianni ended up by the stands with fans at the end of the game and had to be brought back to the field,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on X

Sirianni’s Actions Spark Quick Backlash

Sirianni’s outburst wasn’t his first during the game — he also had a shouting match with running backs Will Shipley and Saquon Barkley in the first half.

His post-game antics — relatively harmless ones at that — sent social media buzzing.

“The old tradition of stunting in front of a crowd giving you the finger after the largest comeback in NFL Thanksgiving history,” ESPN’s Mike Garafolo wrote on X. “This is what the Pilgrims had in mind.”

“Nick Sirianni is classless and should not be an NFL head coach,” Dr. Jeff Mueller wrote on X. “Buddy needs a nap and an ice cream sandwich to go chill out.”

Nick Sirianni’s History of Outbursts

In 6 seasons as the Eagles’ head coach since being hired in 2021, Sirianni has made the playoffs each of his first 5 seasons and played in 2 Super Bowls, winning it all after the 2024 season and coming just a few plays away from winning it all following the 2022 season.

In normal circumstances, that would be about as secure a job as an NFL head coach would have, but having Sirianni as head coach has been anything but normal.

In December 2024, Eagles security honcho Big Dom DiSandro stepped in and separated Sirianni from Washington Commanders tight end and former Eagles star Zach Ertz during a confrontation following a regular-season game.

In 2025, Fox Sports aired a video of DiSandro separating Sirianni from a group of game officials at halftime of a Week 2 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

In the final game of last season, a 23-19 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Round, it was Big Dom who stepped in between Sirianni and NFL All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown during a heated sideline confrontation right before halftime.

Let’s also not forget the 1 time Sirianni actually turned on his own fans — after a 20-16 home win over the Cleveland Browns — which was at least followed promptly by a sort-of apology from the head coach.