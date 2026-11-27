The Philadelphia Eagles came into Thanksgiving with little to play for but pride.

Already without quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clot), the Eagles lost running back Saquon Barkley (stinger), tight end Dallas Goedert (shoulder) and cornerback Cooper DeJean (concussion) in the first half against the division rival Dallas Cowboys.

And with 24 seconds left in the third quarter, they were down 31-10. However, it only made what the Eagles accomplished all the more impressive.

Philadelphia outscored Dallas 29-7 the rest of the way, and kicker Jake Elliott drilled a 60-yard field goal with two seconds left to stun the Cowboys 39-38 at AT&T Stadium.

Eagles Pull Off Largest Thanksgiving Comeback in NFL History

It wasn’t just a big win for a 4-7 team. It was one for the record books.

“Eagles erased a 21-point deficit for the largest Thanksgiving Day comeback in NFL history, beating the Cowboys 39-38,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted on X.

Quarterback Joe Milton III was a big reason why. In his third NFL start, the former Cowboys practice-squad QB hit DeVonta Smith for a 45-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to make it 31-17.

Then special teams took over. Ty Robinson blocked a Bryan Anger punt early in the fourth quarter, and Kenny Moore II scooped it up and ran it in, cutting the lead to 31-24.

Dallas answered with a Dak Prescott touchdown run to go up 38-24 with 10:19 left. But Milton kept coming. He ran in a 15-yard touchdown himself, then found rookie Makai Lemon for a 24-yard score with 2:10 remaining. Both two-point tries failed, leaving Philadelphia down 38-36.

That’s when the Cowboys sabotaged themselves. Facing fourth-and-1, Dallas went for it instead of kicking. Prescott was sacked. Milton then moved the Eagles into range for Elliott, who hit the 60-yarder to win it.

Milton finished 21 of 31 for 331 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception plus the rushing TD. Smith had a monster day too, logging 11 catches, 200 yards, and two touchdowns.

Cowboys’ Collapse Could Cost Them Their Season

For Dallas, this is the kind of loss that sticks.

Kicker Brandon Aubrey, who became the NFL’s highest-paid kicker this offseason, missed a 40-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. It’s been the worst season of his career.

Prescott’s numbers (291 passing yards, two touchdowns) and Javonte Williams’ three total touchdowns weren’t enough. CeeDee Lamb (seven catches, 134 yards) also came up short in the end.

Lemon’s role makes it sting even more. The Eagles drafted him in the first round in April after trading up with Dallas for the No. 20 pick.

The loss looks even worse in hindsight after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said before kickoff that Dallas would “nail (the Eagles) to the cross” in honor of the Salvation Army. That didn’t exactly go according to plan.

The loss drops Dallas to 5-7 and deals a serious blow to its playoff hopes. Philadelphia, meanwhile, has now won two straight after snapping a seven-game losing streak against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.