The Los Angeles Lakers visit the San Antonio Spurs on Friday for the final group stage game of the 2026 NBA Cup.

It’s an important matchup, not just because of the NBA Cup, but also because the top two teams in the Western Conference are facing each other for the first time this season.

On Thursday, the Lakers released their official injury report for their game against the Spurs.

Austin Reaves – Questionable (Left Heel Contusion and Bone Bruise)

Quentin Grimes – Available (Right Finger Splint)

Austin Reaves will be re-evaluated before Friday’s tip-off, which is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. EST. He was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, so things are looking good ahead of one of the most anticipated games of the campaign.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report vs. Spurs

Austin Reaves has missed the last five games after suffering a left heel injury on November 11 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Reaves landed awkwardly on his left foot after a failed dunk attempt.

The 28-year-old guard avoided a major injury, but the Lakers remained cautious. He won’t be cleared if he’s not going to be a 100 percent healthy.

Quentin Grimes, on the other hand, is available to play. He is still dealing with a right finger injury suffered on November 8 against the Detroit Pistons.

Grimes missed two games because of the injury, but he was able to return after starting to wear a splint on his right finger.

If Reaves doesn’t get clearance to play on Friday, Grimes is expected to remain in the starting lineup. There’s also a possibility for Reaves and Grimes to start together even if the former is healthy.

Austin Reaves Discussed Injury

Speaking to reporters after Wednesday’s practice, Austin Reaves opened up about his injury. Reaves discussed how the injury happened and explained his thought process during his recovery.

“I didn’t think I broke my foot, but it sure felt like I broke my foot,” Reaves said via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “But it was just not much you can really do. Try to stay off of it as much as possible. … There’s not really a certain thing you can do to make the process speed up, you kind of just got to let time take care of those things.”

Reaves added that seeing the Spurs on their schedule motivated him to return as quickly as possible. However, he was adamant about not risking his health by coming back at less than 100 percent.