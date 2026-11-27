The Dallas Cowboys led, 21-3. They led again, 31-10, with just 3:35 to play in the third quarter. The Cowboys let the Eagles back into the game with a touchdown and another touchdown on a blocked punt, but then scored themselves in the fourth quarter, to seemingly give themselves a protectable, 38-24. But the Eagles kept coming and at 5-6 and desperate to pull themselves back to .500, the Cowboys’ tendency to pucker up and play terrible defense at key moments showed itself. The Eagles scored again, on Joe Milton pass and a Milton scramble (38-30), Brandon Aubrey missed a field goal, and Milton again threw a touchdown pass, to make the score 38-36. The Cowboys tried to convert a fourth down, failed because Dak Prescott for some reason took a sack on fourth-and-1, and with two seconds to play, the Cowboys gave up a 60-yard field goal to Jake Elliott.

Eagles win, 39-38. In a season of embarrassing and impossible finishes, this was the worst.

Brad Sham, who has been the Cowboys’ play-by-play man for nearly 50 years, could not hold back his disdain for what this team did on Thursday: “That is un-blanking believable. This will be one of the most ridiculous, disgusting losses, ever.”

Cowboys Imploded … Again

Sham said the Cowboys “imploded” in the fourth quarter–and, indeed, in the second half. The Cowboys scored 10 total points in the final two quarters, while allowing Milton, the former Cowboys backup and practice squad quarterback, to put up 331 yards passing, and three touchdowns, plus another rushing.

Babe Laufenberg, the color analyst for the Cowboys said, “This is a Philadelphia team that has won one game in two months. Hadn’t scored over 21 points in eight games. And beat your football team by one point. This is unbelievable. I have never seen anything like it.”