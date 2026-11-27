The Carolina Hurricanes‘ legendary start to 2026-27 hit a major checkpoint on the American Thanksgiving following Wednesday night’s win.

Things couldn’t be going smoother for Carolina. They top the NHL’s Thanksgiving Day power rankings, their goaltending tandem is one of the league’s best, and even career lower-liners are enjoying career seasons.

But that is the tip of a growing iceberg. Following Carolina’s win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, Peter Dewar and Walt Ruff of Hurricanes.com shared:

“…the Hurricanes (19-3-3) matched the 2001-02 Red Wings (19-3-1) and 1983-84 Oilers (19-3-1) as the only teams in NHL history to record 19 or more wins before the Thanksgiving break.”

That is phenomenal and rare company to be part of. For comparison purposes, the 2001-02 Red Wings finished the year with a 51-17-10-4 record, good for 116 points. That was also good enough for the Presidents’ Trophy. Detroit, predictably, steamrolled through the Western Conference playoffs.

Ironically, they beat the Hurricanes in the Stanley Cup Final that season four games to one. Carolina wouldn’t have to wait long, however, winning their first Cup in 2006.

The 1983-84 Oilers were playing in their fifth NHL season and ended the year with a 57-18-5 record, good for 119 points. Wayne Gretzky put up a legendary 205 points and 87 goals, en route to winning the Hart, Ross, and Pearson awards.

Edmonton had a close call in the Divisional Finals, defeating the Calgary Flames four games to three. It was their only speed bump, as they swept their other two playoff opponents before defeating the New York Islanders four games to one in the Final.

Carolina Hurricanes Keep Joining Rare Company At Seasonal Checkpoints

The American Thanksgiving serves as the NHL’s early-season checkpoint when measuring a team’s playoff chances. Carolina is more than slotted into a playoff spot as November starts fading into December. But to join the ranks of two of arguably the NHL’s most dominant one-year teams adds more to the table for Carolina.

Carolina’s record and points total heading into Saturday’s matchup against the mighty Ottawa Senators could further indicate more extensive milestones as the season progresses. This is contingent on the Hurricanes staying healthy.

If that remains the case, fans all over the NHL are watching a team not only look legendary in the points column, but in overall production. Before Friday’s slate of games, Carolina is first in the league with 103 goals scored and first with 55 goals allowed. They have nearly doubled their goals-for-to-goals-against ratio.

Carolina Can Accomplish Something Detroit And Edmonton Never Did

The 2000-01 Red Wings lost in the Conference Quarterfinals, and the 1982-83 Oilers lost in the Stanley Cup Final. Neither team hit their legendary points total on the American Thanksgiving as defending Stanley Cup Champions.

This is where Carolina is unique. They won the Stanley Cup in 2026 and are enjoying one of the best encore performances the NHL has ever seen.

For Carolina, the challenge is simple: They must act like they’re playing 84 one-game seasons. In other words, take one game at a time, refrain from thinking ahead, and they will hit a few more milestones. Keep up that mentality, and they could end the year as one of the best one-year teams in league history at the rate they’re going.