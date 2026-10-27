Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Did Not Hesitate With Eagles Put-Down

For Dallas Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb, the good vibes on Monday night’s game in Philadelphia against the longtime rival Eagles were building well before game time. Though the Cowboys have struggled on the road in Philly during Lamb’s career, the team was desperate enough for a win that Lamb had a feeling they would pull it out. And he had a feeling he would be part of the show–which he was, with five catches for 74 yards including an impressive touchdown grab in the corner of the end zone on a pass from Dak Prescott.

Prescott threw three touchdowns in the game. Lamb was on the lookout for a big game from the offense, and he got it in a 38-21 win over the injury-battered Eagles.

Eagles No. 1 on CeeDee Lamb’s List

Don’t tell Lamb that the Cowboys were picking on the Eagles in this one, though. He was asked after the game on ESPN’s set where beating Philadelphia ranks for him among all NFL teams. He did not hesitate: “No. 1.”

He continued: “I love playing here. You know what I’m saying, I am here once a year and it’s like very routine. This is like one of those, you always want to beat a brother. We always see each other, we have an understanding of what they’re gonna do and vice versa, so it is a little tougher.”

Cowboys Due for Good Run

In fact, the hatred he shares for the Eagles is probably matched only by diehard Cowboys fans. Again, Lamb was not shy in his assessment there. But he also thought that his hatred for the Eagles would be part of what fueled a big day.

Lamb said: “First of all, I hate Philly. That’s No. 1. Eagles suck, you heard the fans. But, overall it was just, I don’t like losing, I don’t get along with losing. I hate losing more than I like winning, you know what I am saying? It don’t sit well with me, I don’t have a great day, it ruins my week. It makes me want to be a better player, a better brother and overall a better man for my God because I know how much work we put in each and every week and for us to come out and not play how we should?

“It’s a little difficult on my head.”

Lamb said the goal now is to keep things going–starting with a home game against the 2-5 Cardinals on Sunday.