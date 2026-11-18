The Kansas City Chiefs will look to handle business against the struggling Arizona Cardinals in Week 11.

Kansas City is currently the No. 2 seed in the AFC at 7-2, and sit atop the AFC West over the Denver Broncos via division record tiebreaker. As for the Cardinals, they own a 3-7 record and are down to their third string quarterback in rookie Carson Beck.

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Set to Play 100th Career Game at Arrowhead Stadium

On paper, Sunday’s matchup may not be one of the most exciting matchups of the season. However, it will have special meaning for tight end Travis Kelce, as it will be the 100th game of his career played at Arrowhead Stadium. As ESPN’s Nate Taylor pointed out, Kelce will join just three other Chiefs players to accomplish that feat.

“Few players in the Chiefs’ 67-year history have entered Arrowhead to put on the team’s red jersey, helmet and cleats as many times as Kelce. On Sunday, against the Arizona Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, CBS), Kelce will become only the fourth player in franchise history — joining Hall of Fame right guard Will Shields, kicker Nick Lowery and punter Dustin Colquitt — to play 100 regular-season games at Arrowhead, a venue that opened in 1972. Kelce considers Arrowhead a revered place, even before the venue was the site where his relationship with Taylor Swift, his wife, became public.”

Chiefs Preparing to Put Home Playoff Tickets on Sale

Kansas City has a high chance of returning to the postseason, and the team is preparing to put tickets on sale for potential home playoff games. The presale, which is exclusive to Jackson County residents only, is already underway.

A huge part of Kelce’s legacy is his postseason dominance. Taylor went on to highlight some of Kelce’s playoff success.

“More than half of the 25 postseason games in Kelce’s career (16) have been played at Arrowhead. Kelce has played 12 postseason home games in which he finished with more than 100 receiving yards or at least one touchdown.”

Kelce will look to have at least one more memorable playoff run this season. As it has been for the last couple of years, it is possible that he retires this offseason. Kelce is still playing at a high level, recording 35 receptions for 512 yards and two touchdowns (along with one rushing TD) so far in 2026.