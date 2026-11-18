Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews shared his reaction after his team lost its seventh game in a row.

The Maple Leafs were blown out 6-3 by the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night, giving the team its seventh loss in a row, the most losses in a row in the NHL this season by any team.

Afterwards, Matthews spoke about the team’s current situation.

Auston Matthews Reacts After Maple Leafs Lose Again

Speaking to the media after the Maple Leafs’ brutal loss to Chicago, Matthews shared his thoughts on his team’s current form.

“The most frustrating part is that I feel like we have what it takes to be a really good team. We have a group that wants to compete every night and do the right things. But actions speak louder than words,” Matthews said.

Maple Leafs Continue to Lose Games

The Maple Leafs are currently sitting in last place in the Atlantic Division and 14th out of 16 teams in the Eastern Conference. Right now, this is a terrible hockey team, and there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight to its losing skid, as the team continues to have tough games lined up for them, including a matchup on Thursday against the Los Angeles Kings, who used to be coached by Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller.

The team is in utter disarray, and there is no reason to think that things are going to turn around anytime soon, as hard as that might be for Maple Leafs fans to hear.

The team has too many flaws in all aspects of its roster construction; its head coach seems to be over his head, and the GM has made some very questionable moves.

Technically, there are still over 60 games left for the team to turn things around and make a playoff push, but based on what we have seen thus far from the team, it’s impossible to think that a turnaround is coming anytime soon, which should continue to lead to questions about Hiller’s job security in his first season as the team’s head coach as they continue struggling.