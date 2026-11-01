Devin Booker Urged to Leave Suns

Reported locker room frustration has prompted whispers around the league that it could be time for superstar guard Devin Booker to part ways with the Phoenix Suns, the team he has spent his entire career with.

NBA insider Chris Haynes spoke about the situation in the Suns locker room during an appearance on NBA TV saying – “What I found out is there’s some growing frustration in that locker room for the simple fact that, that roster does not have a point guard that can organize that offense” he said.

“You look at how they’re starting in the backcourt, they’re starting Devin Booker, Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks over there. And so you have a situation where you don’t have a true traditional point guard that can get everybody looks and get everything organized.”

It’s clear the Booker needs help in Phoenix and the Suns, once a surging young team in the league only a few years ago, missed badly when trading away Chris Paul and Mikal Bridges and bringing in the likes of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

Their Finals run a few seasons ago seems like a distant memory, and it can be argued that Booker, although a superstar in the league, is not the level of player that can do it all alone.

So perhaps the Suns, who have struggled out of the gate this season, may be wise to at least kick the tires on a full rebuild by exploring the market for Booker, easily their most valuable piece.

And while the move wouldn’t sit well with fans, neither does losing or the mediocre play the Suns have put forth since blowing up that NBA Finals team.