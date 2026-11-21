Plenty has been said and written about the Los Angeles Lakers’ roster moves over the 2026 offseason.

It was truly a unique approach taken by general manager Rob Pelinka and co., with the Lakers completely overhauling their roster following a second round playoff exit at the hand of the then-defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

Out went veterans LeBron James, Marcus Smart, Rui Hachimura, Deandre Ayton, Jaxson Hayes and Luke Kennard. In came a host of free-agent signings and star center Walker Kessler, the 25-year-old ascending big man who was acquired in a sign-and-trade from the Utah Jazz.

So far, L.A.’s moves appear to be paying dividends.

Were the Lakers Right to Move on From This Fan-Favorite?

One player many Lakers fans were hoping would stick around was forward Rui Hachimura, who was reportedly open to a reunion. But the 28-year-old sharpshooter took his talents across town to play for the rival Clippers. At the time, it appeared that the Lakers fumbled a bit. Now, maybe not so much.

“The Los Angeles Lakers knew Rui Hachimura’s best role is coming off the bench, and the Clippers are quickly figuring out why,” writer Tyler Watts wrote for Lake Show Life. “His defense is problematic, and Rui struggles to create for others. He is an elite shooter and can attack a closeout, but isn’t the ideal starting power forward on a contender. The Athletic’s Law Murray is saying the Clippers should bench Rui when Brandon Ingram returns on Monday.”

While Hachimura, statistically, is the best 3-point shooter in NBA playoff history, Watts believes the Lakers couldn’t get the best out of the veteran swingman due to a variety of factors.

“The Lakers had a 116.9 defensive rating with Hachimura last season and were worse when he was on the floor,” Watts wrote. “This is nothing new, and it is why he’s playing under 30 minutes per game with BI out. The Clippers have no reason to tank. They owe their first-round draft pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Clips are going to play whoever they think gives them the best shot to win on a nightly basis.”

Should L.A. Stand Pat on the Wing?

Hachimura’s (quasi) replacement is Sandro Mamukelashvili, the 27-year-old Georgian big man who has, so far, played a very unique role for the Lakers. While Mamukelashvili is more of a big forward than a big man, L.A. has sometimes used Mamukelashvili as the back up center, along with forward Jarred Vanderbilt.

While Mamukelashvili has shown his versatility this season, L.A. hasn’t really found a direct replacement after losing not only Hachimura but James, two players who occupied plenty of minutes at small forward and power forward last season.

What L.A. could do is acquire a permanent starting wing before the trade deadline. Hachimura’s teammate Derrick Jones Jr. could be an option.

Derrick Jones Jr. is a far superior defender,” Watts wrote. “He should stick as a starter, especially after becoming a league-average 3-point shooter in recent years. DJJ is a 3-and-D wing. Hachimura has the 3, but no defense. This is an easy call, and Lakers fans know the story well.”

We’ll have to wait some more before we can say for sure whether the Lakers made the correct call to move on from Hachimura. But so far, the 14-3 Lakers, who own the top record in the NBA, are showing that they made all the right choices over the summer.