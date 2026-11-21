The Toronto Maple Leafs, who have lost eight straight games, made a surprise decision for their lineup on Saturday night.

The Maple Leafs take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday in what is a must-win game. If they are going to win, then they will need to do so without one of their veteran defenseman.

Maple Leafs Scratch Oliver Ekman Larsson

According to Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller, the team has decided to shake up its lineup by making veteran defenseman Oliver Ekman Larsson a healthy scratch.

“Jim Hiller confirms Oliver Ekman-Larsson is a healthy scratch for Leafs tonight,” wrote TSN reporter Mark Masters on his X.

We knew that the Maple Leafs were going to make some changes to their lineup after losing eight games in a row, but it’s still surprising to see the team give a healthy scratch designation to Ekman Larsson. Despite his struggles this season, Ekman Larsson has been a staple of the Maple Leafs’ defense since he joined the team two years ago, so this is a big surprise to see him as a healthy scratch.

Maple Leafs Could Have Traded Oliver Ekman Larsson Last Year

At last season’s trade deadline, former Toronto GM Brad Treliving was said to have multiple trade offers on the table for Ekman Larsson, who was having a great season for Toronto. But he decided to hold onto him instead of trading him.

That looks like a big mistake in hindsight, as Ekman Larsson only has one assist in 24 games this season, compared to 8 goals and 39 points last year in 74 games.

The Maple Leafs likely would have gotten a draft pick or two for him at last year’s trade deadline, but now, his trade value is gone, and the Maple Leafs may have to actually attach an asset to move his contract out following this healthy scratch.

Ekman Larsson is owed $3.5 million this year, and next year, as part of his four-year, $14 million free-agent contract he signed after he left the Florida Panthers. The deal was looking good for the Maple Leafs at first, but not anymore.