According to New York Yankees reporter/writer Pat Ragazzo, the organization is reportedly open to trading away Ryan McMahon IF they can bring in another infielder in exchange.

The report comes a few days after there were other murmurs that the Yankees could likely be hanging onto McMahon after GM Brian Cashman gave the former All-Star infielder very high praise.

Either way, trading McMahon feels like the ideal option, but it may be difficult to find a suitor given his contract and production on the field in recent seasons.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Release Former Yankees Pitcher

What is the Latest on Ryan McMahon’s Trade Status?

In Ragazzo’s latest report, he wrote (about McMahon):

“The Yankees are open to trading McMahon if they acquire another infielder, which they’re currently in the market for, as a league source told FanSided. The Yankees are looking for infield help and upgrades at the third base position after the poor year that McMahon had in the Bronx. This should come as no surprise, since the Yankees are trying to break their 17-year World Series title drought.”

It’s unclear whether that infielder needs to be an actual MLB player or a prospect, but either way, New York is clearly seeking infield help in exchange for McMahon.

After being acquired in a 2025 trade with the Rockies, McMahon has endured a pretty steep power drought, and while he remains a very solid defender, the offensive production has become unignorable.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Quietly Sign Intriguing 23-Year-Old Outfielder

Will the Yankees Actually Trade Ryan McMahon?

Only time will tell if the Yankees will actually trade their third baseman or not, but those who follow the team very closely would all agree he needs to go.

In 2026, across 124 games, McMahon had a bWAR of 0.0 with 11 home runs and an OPS+ of 76, which is well below league average.

With such better alternatives reportedly available in the external market, if the Yankees just eat the final year of McMahon’s six-year, $70 million deal, the team should be able to flip McMahon for at least some depth infield help.

Since joining the Yankees in 2025, McMahon has just 37 XBH in 178 games.

More MLB on Heavy: Chicago Cubs Complete Trade with Nationals for 27-Year-Old Player