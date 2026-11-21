The Colorado Avalanche are currently playing without their two most important players, forward Nathan MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar.

While MacKinnon was initially expected to miss only four weeks, his condition has suddenly been downgraded to being unavailable for three times as long.

According to the latest report, MacKinnon will miss at least the next 12 weeks because of the lower-body injury that he sustained earlier in the month against the Ottawa Senators.

The Colorado Avalanche Confirm A Chilling New Update On Nathan MacKinnon

As reported by Avalanche beat writer Aarif Deen, MacKinnon saw a specialist for his injury and has been downgraded to missing at least the next 12 weeks, or three months.

“Breaking: Jared Bednar said Nathan MacKinnon saw a specialist. His new timeline is 12 weeks,” Deen wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Needless to say, this is a brutal setback for the Avalanche, as MacKinnon is the focal point of their offensive attack. Things certainly aren’t being made any easier thanks to the absence of Cale Makar, who is equally as important to the club’s success.

So far in the 20 games that he’s played this season, MacKinnon has scored 10 goals with 20 assists and was on pace to once again eclipse the 100-point threshold.

The Avalanche Have To Press Forward Without Both Players

Both players being unavailable is a brutal blow for the Avalanche, who are going to have to carry on without them, as the schedule unfortunately does not pause to allow players to heal.

“When I think about those two guys, it’s like every matchup, they take it on, now someone else has to be able to step up and do that,” said Avalanche head coach Bednar earlier in the month. “And then you are losing the depth down the lineup as you kind of do that because everyone is elevated.”

“Probably the most important is the 5-on-5 offense that they create,” Bednar said. “We can be playing an OK game, chances equal, tight game, and those guys, like the top players do, will find a way to make a play that’s a difference-maker for you. Whether it’s Cale or ‘Mac,’ or both of them combined, they generally win us a lot of hockey games because of that. So with out that, the rest of the game has to tighten up and get better.”