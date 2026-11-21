The Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback room looks as solidified as any in the NFL, with Joe Burrow leading the way.

Behind Burrow, the Bengals have spent the entire season with veteran Joe Flacco as the backup and Sean Clifford as the emergency third-string quarterback. Clifford beat out another NFL veteran, Josh Johnson, during training camp.

Johnson, however, has spent most of this season on the Bengals’ practice squad until last week.

Arizona Cardinals Set to Start Johnson on Sunday

The Arizona Cardinals signed Johnson off the Bengals’ practice squad on Nov. 9 after trading Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens and ruling out Gardner Minshew for the season due to injury.

After spending last week as the backup to rookie Carson Beck, Johnson will now get the starting nod. The Cardinals announced Saturday that Beck will miss Sunday’s game due to injury, putting Johnson in line to start against the Kansas City Chiefs just 12 days after signing with Arizona.

Via ESPN’s Adam Schefter: “Cardinals downgraded QB Carson Beck to out due to his back injury, and now will start QB Josh Johnson vs. the Chiefs.”

Cardinals downgraded QB Carson Beck to out due to his back injury, and now will start QB Josh Johnson vs. the Chiefs. https://t.co/27OyQ7IKQ4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2026

Johnson Will Make NFL History

It’s been a fascinating career for Johnson, who has played for 15 different NFL teams and is now 40 years old.

According to Mark Dalton of Cardinals media relations, Johnson is also set to make history.

When he starts Sunday, Johnson will become the second-oldest non-specialist to appear in a game for the Cardinals. Only Jim Thorpe ranks ahead of him. Thorpe was 41 years and 185 days old when he played his lone game with the Cardinals on Thanksgiving (Nov. 29) in 1928 against the Bears.

Johnson’s backup will be rookie quarterback Joey Aguilar, who started for the Tennessee Volunteers last season.