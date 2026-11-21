Sebastian Aho is the new Carolina Hurricanes franchise leader in goals scored!!

With his acrobatic goal in the 2nd period against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday afternoon, Aho now stands alone at the top of Hurricanes franchise history with 323 goals!

The Hurricanes defeated the Oilers in an offensive clinic, 7-4, to improve to 17-3-3 (37 points).

The GREAT Sebastian Aho is the Hurricanes’ Franchise Leader in Goals Scored

323 goals and counting for Sebastian Aho, it might be a very very long time before his franchise record for goals scored is surpassed.

Aho passed Canes/Whalers legend Ron Francis to become the new all-time goals-scored leader.

It was a special afternoon for the Hurricanes, as Taylor Hall was honored for playing 1,000 games in the NHL.

Andrei Svechnikov scored twice, Taylor Hall added a goal, and so did Alexander Nikishin.

After being down 2-0 after the first period, Carolina SURGED to score seven of the next nine goals.

There’s a very good argument to be made that Aho is the greatest player in Carolina Hurricanes franchise history, and this recent record is further proof.

“The #Canes come out on top in a crazy game, beating Edmonton 7-4. Sebastian Aho (1G, 2A) posted three points and moved into sole possession of second on the franchise’s all-time goals-scored list. Andrei Svechnikov had multiple goals for the third time in five games.”

Congratulations to Sebastian Aho!!

Taking a Quick Look at the Hurricanes Right Now…

The Hurricanes are on an absolute tear to start their Stanley Cup title defense, and the Canes look like perhaps the most complete team in the NHL.

Even on an afternoon with sub-par goaltending from Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes did not waver, and in fact, they prevailed in a huge way by filling up the opposing net.

The Oilers are also one of the best teams in the NHL, so beating them by three goals is very impressive.

Carolina will now head on the road to face the New York Rangers on Sunday evening, but if these recent contests have shown anything, it’s that the Canes are up to any battle thrown at them this season.