Navajo Stirling is very close to a title fight against his teammate and champion Carlos Ulberg. The fighter from New Zealand knocked out former champion Jiří Procházka in their main event fight at UFC Qatar.

For Stirling, it was the second former champion he beat back-to-back. In August, he knocked out Jan Blachowicz in the co-main event of UFC Belgrade. This time he finished Procházka in the second round.

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Title Fight?!

Stirling started hesitant in the fight. Procházka basically did the same. Both fighters were waiting for the right moment to go all in. Procházka found success with a hard punch, but it also looked like Stirling was a little off-balance.

The calf kicks seemed to work, but the longer the fight went, the more Procházka was finding his rhythm. Unfortunately for the Czech fighter, the second round just took a couple of seconds too long. Stirling landed a perfect combination and knocked out Procházka.

Breakthrough Fight

Former champion Aljamain Sterling took on young and upcoming prospect Kevin Vallejos in the co-main event of the evening in Saudi Arabia. Sterling heavily struggled implementing his game plan to wrestle Vallejos.

The Argentinian youngster had almost perfect takedown defense and didn’t accept being on the ground. In the striking, Vallejos was quicker and crisper in landing the damaging shots. After three rounds, Vallejos won via unanimous decision and will likely challenge for a top 3 spot next year.

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Veterans In The Octagon

In a fight between two veterans of the Octagon, Dan Hooker took on former title challenger Brian Ortega. Hooker was able to implement his game plan early on by keeping the fight standing and making sure Ortega wasn’t able to get him to the ground.

After two rounds, Hooker was up 20-18. Ortega’s corner wasn’t happy with his effort and encouraged him to finish the fight if he wanted to win. Ortega tried to be more the aggressor but never came close to finishing the fight. Hooker won via unanimous decision after three rounds. Ortega retired immediately after the fight.

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Very Necessary

Amir Albazi finally picked up a win after not winning for over three years. The fighter from Iraq beat Alessandro Costa in the final minute of the third round with a rear-naked choke submission. Both men fought each other years ago. Back then, Albazi won in the third round via TKO. Albazi struggled early on in the fight against Costa.

The fighter from Iraq was able to weather the storm and came back in the second round, but was deducted a point for a cage grab. Because of the point deduction, Albazi knew he needed a finish in the third round to win the fight. For a long time, the fight seemed to go to the scorecards and therefore end in a draw. But a last-minute rear-naked choke secured Albazi’s first victory since June 2023.

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Full Results: UFC Qatar

Main Card

Navajo Stirling def. Jiří Procházka via KO (punches) – R2, 4:58.

Kevin Vallejos def. Aljamain Sterling via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Dan Hooker def. Brian Ortega via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Kyoji Horiguchi def. Asu Almabayev via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Ikram Aliskerov def. Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Preliminary Card

Santiago Luna def. Aleksandre Topuria via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28).

Tallison Teixeira def. Shamil Gaziev via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).

Amir Albazi def. Alessandro Costa via submission (rear-naked choke) – R3, 4:34.

Tahir Abdullayev def. Jake Matthews via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Dom Mar Fan def. Nikolas Motta via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-27).

Diyar Nurgozhay def. Alik Lorenz via TKO (head kick & punches) – R2, 0:24.

John Mitchell def. Shoaib Yousaf via KO (knee) – R1, 3:50.

Full bonuses were also announced after the fights.